Inaugurating the Semarang-Demak toll road, Jokowi recalls the speed of the distribution of goods





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated the operation of the Semarang-Demak Toll Road, Section II in Sayung District, Demak Regency, Central Java on Saturday, February 25, 2023. In his address, the President recalled the speed of goods distribution that could become Indonesia’s competitiveness. Jokowi said the toll road was important to connect and integrate toll roads with production areas in each region. For this reason, he also demanded that all regional chiefs in the region immediately create lanes integrated with industrial, agricultural, plantation and tourist areas. “I just want to remind again that all the toll roads that have been completed in the country are for governors, regents/mayors to immediately connect, integrate with existing production areas in their respective regions,” said Jokowi in his statement, Saturday, February 25. 2023. Jokowi said speed of distribution could be Indonesia’s advantage The former Governor of DKI Jakarta and Mayor of Solo explained that the section of Sayung-Demak toll road which was inaugurated today is 16.01 kilometers long and costs 5.9 trillion rupees. The head of state hopes that the existence of the toll road will bring a number of benefits, one of which is to increase the efficiency of logistics transportation. “The advantages of toll roads will really bring speed, both in logistics transport and in the movement of production products from agriculture, plantations and industrial areas that we have. So it is with the speed we have in terms of efficiency, competitiveness,” Jokowi said. In addition to logistics transportation efficiency, Jokowi mentioned road construction Semarang-Demak Toll Road can be used as a levee to control flooding in the area. Jokowi said the toll roads agency is working to block tidal waters that are increasingly entering the mainland due to climate change. The inauguration of the Semarang-Demak toll road was marked by protests from residents The inauguration ceremony of the Semarang-Demak toll road was marked by protests from residents whose land was being used for the project. They said they had not received land compensation from the government. Residents unfurled large banners along the path taken by President Jokowi and his entourage. Jokowi had met with representatives of the residents and promised to resolve the problem immediately. Minister Agrarian and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto who joined the entourage of President Jokowi promised that the issue of land compensation would be resolved in the next week.

