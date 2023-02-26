Constitutional fraud hinders peaceful transfer of power in Pakistan





For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law

—scar R Benavides

The specter of violence and chaos haunts Pakistan. Never before in the history of Pakistan have three types of chaos engulfed the country, both political and economic chaos, and chaos resulting from terrorism and separatist violence. Even at the time of the East Pakistan crisis in 1970-71, there was chaos resulting from political stalemate and separatist violence, but there was no danger of economic bankruptcy.

The root cause of the current political chaos is the inability of the political and military elites to agree on the rules of the game for the political transition to the next government.

The problem of the peaceful transfer of power, or the inability of a government to accept the possibility of losing power, is an age-old political problem; in Pakistan, it is a problem shared by military dictatorships and political governments. It is reinforced by a subcontinental obsession with creating a de jure or de facto one-party state Mujibur Rahman (1975), Indira Gandhi (1975-77), Modi (from 2014), Hasina Wajid (from 2009 ), Bhutto (1971-77), Nawaz Sharif (1997-99), Imran Khan (2018-2022), and of course it is also shared by all the military dictators who ruled Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In contemporary Pakistan, the peaceful transfer of power is currently being sabotaged by engaging in a strategy of constitutional fraud, which consists of employing absurd constitutional interpretations to justify an unconstitutional and undemocratic end, using the Constitution as a pawn in a game policy . Imran Khan’s regime engaged in this constitutional fraud by sabotaging the vote of no confidence and dissolving the National Assembly in 2022.

The current government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party, also engages in such constitutional fraud by trying to delay elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and abusing the law to eventually disqualify and criminalize his political opponents. , which is a great tradition shared by all political and military elites, including the previous government led by Imran Khan.

Absurd Reasons for Delay: Elections must be held no later than 90 days from the date of dissolution, under Articles 105(3) and 224(2) of the Constitution. But the reasons given by the federal and provincial governments for delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are comical at best and dangerous at worst.

The first reason is that there is no money to hold separate elections for provincial assemblies. Can the fundamental basis of our democratic constitutional state, which is the timely holding of elections, be sabotaged because the state does not want to spare a few billion rupees?

The second reason, according to the federal and provincial governments, is that terrorism does not allow elections to be held. If elections can be held in 2013, despite specific threats from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistans against the Pakistan People’s Party, the Awami National Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and a wave of terrorist attacks across the country, elections can certainly take place now. More importantly, will we let the terrorists determine the date of our elections?

The third reason they state is that if separate elections are held now for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, then the National Assembly elections at a later period will be held under the non-interim Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. Pakhtunkhwa, which would defeat the so-called spirit of the establishment of the constitutional guardian. If this constitutional interpretation is accepted, the constitutional power to prematurely dissolve provincial and national assemblies following the advice of the Chief Minister or a successful vote of no confidence would be constitutionally redundant, since the premature dissolution of assemblies does, in most situations. , lead to the holding of provincial and national elections at different times.

The fourth reason given is that the Governor of Punjab is not constitutionally bound to give the date of the elections as he did not dissolve the Punjab Assembly, the latter being deemed dissolved under Article 112 of the Constitution . If this argument is accepted, then any governor can keep constitutional democracy in limbo by simply not giving or delaying an election date.

Moreover, we are on the brink of a constitutional collapse with the President, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Governors and a single judge of the Lahore High Court giving conflicting constitutional interpretations.

Section 254

Article 254 of the Constitution is the basis of the political strategy of the current government to delay the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Section 254 simply saves actions from constitutional nullity if, for constitutionally justifiable reasons, such actions could not be performed within the time prescribed by the Constitution.

But as the Supreme Court noted in Reference No. 1 of the 1988 case, failure to perform duty within the prescribed time will always be a violation of the Constitution.

Moreover, as Judge Mansoor Ali Shah held in Rao Naeem Sarfaraz (2013), Section 254 does not provide unqualified license to violate constitutional time limits for indirect political reasons. And it was only recently that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the No Confidence Motion case against Prime Minister Imran Khan (2022) ruled that Article 254 is not a general loophole, which allows the constitutional authority concerned to disregard, at will, the time limit provided for by any constitutional provision.

In short, the pre-planned strategy by current governments for indirect political reasons aimed at delaying elections cannot be protected by Article 254.

The solution to this constitutional chaos lies with the Supreme Court and the high courts. As the ultimate guardians of the Constitution, the courts must ensure that elections for provincial and national assemblies are held within the time limits prescribed by the Constitution, enact minimalist court orders to ensure that the Election Commission of Pakistan conducts free elections and fair (without constraining the ECP) ​​and not allowing the judicial process to be misused to unlawfully disqualify and unlawfully criminalize political opponents.

Last year, on the issue of the motion of no confidence against Imran Khan, it was precisely the Supreme Court which, by judicial decision, saved this country from complete constitutional collapse.

Whether the elections are held within the constitutionally mandated time frame and whether these elections are free and fair will determine whether Pakistan’s future is one of constitutional governance or recurrent constitutional chaos.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1044469/opinion-constitutional-frauds-are-hindering-the-peaceful-transfer-of-power-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos