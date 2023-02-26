Analysis: New World Bank chief faces tests before tackling climate

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the World Bank, will face a tough list of issues regarding the institution’s finances and capital structure from the start, thorny issues he will have to tackle as he reshapes the bank into a force in the fight against climate change on top of its traditional poverty-fighting role.

Biden and his team have ambitious plans to overhaul the 77-year-old World Bank, which critics say under outgoing chief David Malpass was too timid to fund climate initiatives and still funds major fuels projects fossils in the developing world.

The key to all of this, of course, is money, and as it is organized and funded today, the World Bank would be strained to achieve these goals.

Banga’s appointment, announced on Thursday, won a series of swift endorsements as top finance executives gathered in India on Friday, a sign that his rise in early May – or possibly sooner – is all but assured, although that other member countries can also submit nominations until March. 29 before World Bank governors choose the president.

Even before taking office, the former head of Mastercard Inc is expected to start working in his many constituencies as early as April when top officials gather in Washington for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings. Member countries are expected to approve the first steps to stretch the bank’s balance sheet to free up more funds for climate projects, pandemic preparedness and other priorities.

If confirmed, he will take part in high-level talks in June hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, focused on crafting a new global financial pact to reform the way whose rich countries fund poor countries struggling with climate damage.

Under Banga’s leadership, Mastercard became one of the first companies to set net-zero emissions targets under the Science Based Targets initiative. He also sits on the advisory board of Beyond Net Zero, a climate finance fund.

Biden administration officials have touted Banga’s decades of experience building global businesses and public-private partnerships to fund responses to climate change and migration.

“Ajay has proven abilities as a manager of large institutions and understands investing and raising capital to propel the green transition,” said John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate change.

RESOURCE SEARCH

An even more difficult challenge then awaits Banga by obtaining a capital increase from the member countries. This will be particularly difficult for the World Bank’s largest shareholder, the United States, due to political infighting between the Biden administration and the Republican-dominated House of Representatives. The Chamber has a major sway over the country’s purse strings and its leaders are unwilling to expand the role of the World Bank in the fight against climate change.

In fiscal year 2022, the World Bank committed more than $104 billion to projects around the world, according to the bank’s annual report. Experts say countries will need trillions of dollars to fight and adapt to climate change.

Even before an increase can be considered, US officials say changes to World Bank debt ratios and other rules could free up more funds for the fight against climate change, given the reluctance of a politically divided US Congress to appropriate more funds directly. increase in capital.

An independent report prepared for the Group of 20 major economies said changing the way the bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) operate could unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in additional funds.

But some middle-income countries fear it could weaken the bank’s AAA credit rating and increase borrowing costs, Mark Malloch Brown, chairman of the Open Society Foundations, told Reuters.

“Middle-income countries are concerned … that the cost of borrowing will rise due to the West’s refusal to provide more liquidity.”

Iskander Erzini Vernoit, director of the Morocco-based climate think tank Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, said the United States – which has only contributed $2 billion of the $100 billion in climate finance promised by the rich countries – should invest more.

“Playing the blame game with MDB leadership will only get you so far, and not far enough to fund the full-scale polycrisis fight,” he said.

Reporting by Valérie Volcovici and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Burns and Josie Kao

