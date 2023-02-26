Fulton County judge who oversaw special grand jury in Trump investigation says jurors are free to discuss final report





The judge who oversaw a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election said he ordered jurors not to discuss the deliberations, but that they had not faced restrictions to talk about the panels’ final report.

The contents of the report are not a deliberation, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney told CNN.

McBurney also said the special grand jury, which has come under fire from Trump and his legal team, did its job under rules governing special grand juries in the state.

They respected their charter, he said.

The judge ordered that the contents of the panels’ final report, including recommendations on whether anyone should face indictments, remain sealed. But he acknowledged that special grand jurors are not restricted from discussing their work product.

What the witnesses said, what you put in your report, it is not prohibited, he added.

The report includes recommendations from the special grand jury on whether Trump or any of his associates should face criminal charges. Panels chairwoman Emily Kohrs launched a media campaign this week, suggesting in interviews with CNN and other outlets that the special grand jury recommended more than a dozen indictments.

McBurney declined to say whether he believed Kohrs crossed a line on what special grand jurors were allowed to disclose during his media appearances.

It’s not for me to assess, the judge said.

McBurney, who previously spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the guidelines governing special grand jurors, explained what constitutes deliberations. He noted that if a witness or prosecutor was present with the special grand jury, those discussions would be fair game for the special grand jurors to discuss publicly.

If someone shows up or if a witness testifies answering a prosecutor’s questions, or if the district attorney speaks to the grand jury, that’s not deliberation, McBurney said.

Although the special grand jury cannot issue indictments and ultimately it will be up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to determine if anyone should face charges. .

What we have seen in the past 48 hours proves that whatever conclusions are drawn are not the result of an analytical, trustworthy or credible investigation, as one would expect in historical proportion as this one, Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement this week.

