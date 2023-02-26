Politics
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson fires ‘joking’ F-bomb at US
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson fires ‘joking’ F-bomb at US over Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Boris Johnson found himself in hot water last night after f***ing Americans when told Rishi Sunak had to compromise on a new deal with Northern Ireland to boost relations with the United States.
The former Prime Minister swore last week while rejecting allegations that Mr Sunak had to revise the provisions of the post-Brexit protocol to curry favor with pro-Irish US President Joe Biden.
A source close to Mr Johnson has admitted he used the words in an exchange with former Conservative Cabinet minister and Remainer campaigner Sir Robert Buckland, but insisted it was joking and was wrong Understood. Sir Robert, who was justice secretary in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet, described it as a cordial exchange.
The Labor Party said last night it was no joke for Americans, who are our closest allies, and Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle added: This is no joke for the people of Northern Ireland who are desperate for a new deal.
Mr Johnson, who agreed to the initial agreement on the protocol for Northern Ireland, is leading the fight to prevent Mr Sunak from giving too much ground to Brussels to resolve the post-Brexit status of the provinces.
Last week, Mr Johnson insisted the best way forward was to allow the UK to suspend EU checks on goods sent to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Four years ago, Mr Johnson refused to deny claims he said f*** business when he was warned of corporate fears over the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU .
Speaking privately in the Commons last week, the ex-Prime Minister was told by Sir Robert that a new deal would foster good relations with Washington and bolster hopes of a trade deal with the United States. United.
Mr Johnson, himself born in New York, made it clear that this was not a problem for the United States by replying: F**k the Americans!
The backlash came despite fears that Mr Biden, who prides himself on his Irish roots, could cancel a planned state visit to the UK in April if no agreement is reached on the Northern Ireland protocol .
But last night a source close to Mr Johnson said: It was a funny conversation in the House with Robert Buckland that someone obviously misunderstood.
Mr Johnson, who agreed to the initial agreement on the protocol for Northern Ireland, is leading the fight to prevent Mr Sunak (pictured) giving too much ground to Brussels to resolve the post-Brexit status of the provinces
Sir Robert, who was justice secretary in Mr Johnson’s cabinet, also insisted it was a cordial exchange and that the pair wanted progress in Northern Ireland even though they differed in how to do it.
The former justice secretary said last week that Mr Johnson’s protocol bill had lost its usefulness.
