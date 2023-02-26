Politics
Macron to visit China in April to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with Xi Jinping
First modification:
The announcement was made by the president on Saturday. The trip is expected to take place in early April. China has proposed 12 points for the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Various leaders have expressed their opinion on the directions offered by Beijing.
There is still talk of the Chinese peace proposal in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Although they have not been on the table for 72 hours, they have generated various reactions on the international scene. The most recent is French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of his upcoming visit to Beijing.
The statements were made during his visit to the Paris Agricultural Show. He referred to the 12-point plan presented by China. Macron called on the Asian giant to put pressure on Russia to end the Kremlin’s aggression.
It is known that even before the series of economic sanctions imposed on Moscow, China is one of the main economic partners of the Eurasian nation. Therefore, a firm stance by Xi Jinping’s government could put Russian war actions against the wall.
Macron is one of the few world leaders to maintain a direct line with President Vladimir Putin and has promoted diplomacy to resolve the conflict, although he has recently advocated defeating Russia in battle. Peace will only be possible for the French head of state if Russia ceases aggression () withdraws its troops and respects the territorial sovereignty of the Ukrainian people.
Emmanuel Macron further concluded that China must help us put pressure on Russia to never use chemical or nuclear weapons, (an effort) which it has already made, and to stop its aggression as a precondition for the talks.
How to achieve peace, according to Beijing
The official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, made knownr on February 24 a series of points expressing Beijing’s position on the political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.
Among them is respect for the sovereignty of all countries in the first place. A nod between the lines to the Taiwan theme. China is advocating for the reincorporation of the rebel island, as the mainland calls it, into the territory of the People’s Republic.
The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be defended effectively. All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. All parties must jointly uphold the fundamental norms that govern international relations. and uphold international equity and justice, reads this point.
The cessation of hostilities is also in the proposal. Conflicts and war do not benefit anyone. All parties must be rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and escalating tensions, and prevent the crisis from escalating further or even spiraling out of control. All parties must help Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, in order to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, he said. fully.
He The safety of nuclear power plants is another of the calls made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which opposes armed attacks against nuclear power plants or other peaceful nuclear installations, and calls on all parties to respect international law, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), and to resolutely prevent man-made nuclear accidents.
Maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains is also described in the document. According to the press release, all parties must earnestly defend the existing global economic system and oppose the use of the global economy as a tool or weapon for political purposes.
The other paragraphs reflect the abandonment of the Cold War mentality, the resumption of peace talks, the resolution of the humanitarian crisis, the protection of civilians and prisoners of war, the reduction of strategic risks, the facilitation of grain exports , the brake on unilateral sanctions ( ) which only create new problems and promote post-conflict reconstruction.
Three key reactions to China’s 12 points
I think China has started talking about Ukraine, and I think that’s very good, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference as part of the activities for the first anniversary of the invasion. I think we should use this in the normal sense of the word and work with China on this issue () Why not? Our task is to bring everyone together to isolate some, he stressed.
Moscow, for its part, Underline who appreciates the sincere aspiration of the Chinese friends to make a valuable contribution to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means. We share Beijing’s considerations.
However, White House Chief Joe Biden questioned the document’s bias. Putin applauds it, so how could it be good?
Biden’s statements were collected by US network ABC News. I saw nothing in the plan to indicate that there is anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed, he said, the idea that the China will negotiate the outcome of a totally unjust war to fair Ukraine This is not rational, I pointed out.
With Reuters, EFE and local media
