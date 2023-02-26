Politics
Ready to join any peace process to resolve war in Ukraine, says PM Modi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 25, 2023. | Photo credit: RV MOORTHY
India is ready to join any peace process to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi called for reform of the UN Security Council and an end to cross-border terrorism. The crisis in Ukraine was at the center of Mr. Scholz’s statement, who said it was important to make clear the position of UN members on the Ukraine issue, and said he would ensure personally to the speedy completion of the negotiations for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
The COVID pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have affected the whole world. Developing countries have been particularly affected. We both agree that these problems can be solved through joint efforts, and in the G-20 we are focused on that. India has been talking about the need for dialogue and diplomacy since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis. India is ready to join all peace talks to resolve this crisis, Modi said, presenting India’s perspective on the biggest issues facing the world.
Mr Modi called for a reform of multilateral platforms, saying such measures were necessary for multilateral forums to reflect global realities. This is evident in the joint initiative we have taken within the framework of the G-4 to reform the UN Security Council, he added. He also invited Mr. Scholz to the G-20 summit to be held in September this year.
In his comment, Scholz said India has made tremendous progress since he first visited the country as mayor of Hamburg in 2012. He praised India for the G-20 Presidency, adding: We cooperated, which made it possible to make important decisions. I am happy to say that India has the G-20 presidency a very responsible task at a very difficult time, this must be underlined. But I am confident that India will fully respect what needs to be done in this regard.
Scholz said countries in Africa, Asia, America and elsewhere should not suffer from shortages of essentials such as food and energy that have intensified due to the war in Ukraine started by Russia.
The war in Ukraine started a year ago. It resulted in immense losses, destroyed railway lines, energy connections. It’s a major disaster but it’s above all a major disaster because this war violates fundamental principles on which we all agree that borders cannot be changed through the use of violence. So, it is important that in the UN too, we repeatedly reaffirm very clearly where we stand in this matter, said Mr. Scholz.
The German chancellors’ comment on the stance on Ukraine, which came two days after India again abstained on a Ukraine-related resolution, indicated that Delhi, despite mounting Western pressure , remains neutral between Russia and Ukraine. The difference was also visible in Bangalore, where G-20 finance ministers were sharply divided over the Ukraine crisis, with US and European ministers attacking Russian officials present at the meeting as complicit in the war. In public remarks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire indicated that he was unhappy with India’s attempt to soften some of the language against Russia and replace the term invasion with others like crisis, according to a PTI report.
Mr. Scholz also announced that he would personally ensure that the negotiations on the India-EU free trade agreement do not drag out and are completed quickly. The next Asia-Pacific conference of German industry and business will take place in India, Scholz said, adding that 1,800 German companies active in India have created tens of thousands of jobs and are among the most large foreign investors in India.
There are many competent companies here. India has so much talent and we want to take advantage of this cooperation. We want to attract these talents and employ them in Germany, said Scholz, who described climate change as the central topic in front of the world. The two sides reached an agreement on the Indo-German vision to strengthen cooperation in innovation and technology, and signed a letter of intent between the Department of Science and Technology and the Fraunhofer Institute for solar energy systems for cooperation in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies.
