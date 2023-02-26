Imran Khan condemns government for treating detained PTI workers as ‘terrorists’





PTI President Imran Khan gestures as he speaks at an event. AFP/File

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (judicial arrest movement) entered its fourth day, party chairman Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the fascist approach of the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for treating its workers and leaders detained during the national campaign as terrorists.

The movement, according to the logic of the PTI, aims to counter “the attack on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution” and the “economic collapse” of the government in place”.

The court arrest movement was launched on February 22. Top party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati along with party workers voluntarily surrendered to Lahore police on the first day of the campaign and later some of the others followed suit. not.

In his tweet, Khan claimed that his party’s leadership and workers were protesting against fascism, the violation of basic rights and the crushing of the nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, considered a stronghold of the PTI, the arrest movement by the party courts ended without detention.

As police braced for arrests and called on PTI workers to turn themselves in to authorities, none of the members apparently heeded their call.

Plea filed for recovery

Despite the “voluntary” arrests of leaders and workers, several pleas were filed earlier this week before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to free them.

PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry pleaded for the recovery of at least eight PTI leaders, Umar, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Senator Swati, Murad Ras, Jaan Madni, Azam Niazi and Ahsan Dogar.

“Leaders don’t even get medicine and food.” The petition further states that the leaders are being held in wrongful detention. “To defame and hurt them, false cases can be made against them.”

Chaudhry said there was no reason to keep them behind bars and urged the court to order the police to produce the leaders outside the LHC and not to resort to any illegal measures.

In his petition, Zain Qureshi appealed to the LHC to order the authorities to produce his father, the vice-president of the PTI, who is being held in unjustified detention.

“Shah Mahmood was arrested yesterday and his whereabouts are unknown to me,” Qureshi said.

Swati arrested while ‘on waiting list’

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati claimed he was taken into custody when he arrived at Bahawalpur prison to meet the incarcerated leader Qureshi.

He made the remarks as he spoke to reporters after his medical check-up by authorities. Later, the authorities sent him to the Rahim Yar Khan district prison.

Speaking on the occasion, the 76-year-old leader said his name was on the waiting list for Bharo Tehreek prison. Swati claimed he was illegally arrested. The head of the PTI revealed that he would be held in the death cell of the prison.

He hoped that the courts would provide him with justice and order for the elections in the country.

The courtroom erupts in laughter

As Judge Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary heard Qureshi’s plea on Friday, he asked the petitioner’s lawyer why the party members had been arrested.

To this, the lawyer said the party had started a “Jail Bharo” movement. Judge Chaudhary asked why they are toying with the courts. To this, the lawyer replied: “We are not asking for bail, these are symbolic arrests and we are here to protect the rights of the leaders”.

The courtroom erupted in laughter at the attorney’s response.

After that, the court remarked that “you were wondering to make arrests, now that they’re arrested, what’s the rush?”

Zain also appeared in court. “I was not arrested but my father was and I have no right to meet him,” Qureshi’s son said.

To this, Judge Chaudhary replied, “Go to a place where Section 144 is imposed, you will be arrested and may also meet him.” His words, once again, caused laughter in the room.

PTI workers transferred to Adiala prison

At least 47 PTI leaders and activists from Rawalpindi were transferred to Adiala prison today.

During the third phase of the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” in Rawalpindi, five key leaders among the party’s 80-90 workers voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

Those transferred to Adiala Prison include Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Major (Retired) Latasub Satti, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ijaz Khan and others, according to the official PTI Twitter account.

