German CEOs meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss ideas on new opportunities in business and education





Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of German companies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed ways to open up new opportunities for German companies to expand in education and business opportunities in India. The group of CEOs who met Prime Minister Modi also praised India’s efforts to decarbonize supply chains and produce green hydrogen using modern technology and said it would be more than happy to partner with India to achieve the sustainability goals. #SHOW | “India has big sustainability aspirations and wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains, move to circular economy and produce clean hydrogen and that goes hand in hand with technology”: Christian Klein , CEO of SAP, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Vap1INMHku ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023 ‘We’re proud to be here’: German CEOs talk about opportunities in India “India has big sustainability aspirations and wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains to transition to a circular economy and produce green hydrogen. And that goes hand in hand with technology. And India has a very strong agenda for both,” Christian Klein, CEO of Systems, Applications & Products (SAP), said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “And look, without technology, we won’t achieve our sustainability goals.” So it has to come together. “And that’s why I love India’s digital agenda so much,” he added. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, met with Indian and German business leaders to discuss ways to deepen economic relations between India and Germany. In addition, the top leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies. The focus of the discussion was mutual cooperation in digital transformation, fintech, IT and telecommunications sector. Chancellor @OlafScholz and met with top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors such as digital transformation, FinTech, IT and telecommunications featured prominently at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/0tACfOrlsI Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2023 Susanne Weigand, CEO of Renk, said: “We are very honored to be here and to be able to attend a meeting with Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She added: “We are proud to be here; As a trusted partner of the Indian government, we provide the Indian Armed Forces and Nacy with training solutions. “We are also actively supplying the Indian power market with our high speed gears,” she added. “India is also a booming and fast growing cement market,” she noted. “We are based in Bengaluru with our team and we are growing a lot. We are honoring the ‘Make in India’ initiative which is also important to us as India is a fast growing market in Asia,” the CEO said. by Renk. while appreciating the “Make in India” initiative of the Modi government. Image: Twitter/@Narendamodi

