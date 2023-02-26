‘Imran Khan benefited a lot from the plaster policy, now he will have to face justice’ | Pro IQRA News





Previously, the two main political parties had established a political and economic consensus. The Democracy Charter was seen by the establishment as a death sentence for itself. When Nawaz Sharif refused to become the horse of Memo Gate establishment, after that secret hands prepared a new horse in the form of Imran Khan. Imran Khan played a lot in plaster politics and profited a lot from it. His time is over. They should appear in court now. So says Muzamil Suhrawardy.

While speaking on the new era talk show ‘Khabar Se Aayla’, he said that if the Supreme Court convenes in full, the current controversy will end. A political party is in a hurry for the elections and two judges have joined them. You noticed this automatically when you listened to someone else’s case. By taking Sumoto, the Supreme Court strangled both High Courts. Why did Saqib Nisar, Khosa, Bandial insist on keeping these two judges on the benches? The Chief Justice brought children to the Supreme Court. Junior judges should be referred to the High Court.

Journalist Naseem Siddiqui said that Zardari himself later said about the democracy charter that the agreements are not Quran and Hadith. The April 2022 motion of no confidence was also the origin of the secret hand. The politicians give the opportunity to the establishment itself. It’s the Chief Justice’s prerogative to make whatever bench he wants, if he wants to do it with the advice of 22 million people, he can’t do it. The way Maryam Nawaz humiliated the judges, no action is taken against them. It shows who is Ladla or Ladli.

Lawyer Salman Abid said that even if the Supreme Court sits in full, the party against whom the decision will come will not accept it. When everyone, including the governor, the electoral commission, has raised their hands on the question of the date of the elections, it is a question of constitutional interpretation which will necessarily go to court. The bench repair done by the Sharif family before 2018 should also be discussed. The Sharif family also have their hands full to sink the raft of justice.

Murtaza Solangi said that when the judiciary gets involved in political matters, a similar situation arises. The current problem is political and its solution must also be resolved politically. Whatever decision the court makes will be controversial.

The presenter was Raza Rumi. “Khabar Se Aayda” airs Monday through Saturday at 9:05 p.m.

