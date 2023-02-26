Russian-Ukrainian War Zelensky wants Xi Jinping reunion over Chinese peace plan





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposals on ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking on the first anniversary of Russia’s large-scale deployment invasionhe said the proposal signaled that China was involved in the search for peace. “I really want to believe that China will not supply arms to Russia,” he said. China’s plan calls for peace talks and respect for national sovereignty. However, the 12-point document does not specifically say that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and it also condemns the use of “unilateral sanctions”, in what is seen as a veiled criticism of Ukraine’s allies. In Occident. Chinese authorities have so far not publicly responded to Zelensky’s call for a summit with Xi. Meanwhile, Russia has welcomed Chinese peace proposals. “We share Beijing’s view,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement. Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia – a claim strongly denied by Beijing. On Friday, US media again reported that the Chinese government was considering sending drones and artillery shells to Moscow. Asked about the Chinese plan, US President Joe Biden told ABC News on Friday: “Putin applauds it, so how could it be good?” “I haven’t seen anything in the plan that would indicate there is anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia,” he added. China appears to be siding with Russia, although it would like to find a way to save President Putin by striking some sort of face-saving peace deal, said John Simpson, global affairs editor of the BBC. The Chinese proposals follow a visit by senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to Moscow, where he met with President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday. After the talks, Wang was quoted by China’s official Xinhua news agency as saying Beijing was ready to “deepen political trust” and “strengthen strategic coordination” with Moscow. Image courtesy: AFP Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. MyIndMakers is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or validity of the information contained in this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of MyindMakers and it assumes no responsibility or liability for them.

