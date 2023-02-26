What the newspapers say on February 26





THE Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is set to drop Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and faces growing rebellion among Tory MPs. The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Sunak snubs Johnson over new Brexit deal’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the home page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/G59cTYIBZK The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2023 Mr. Sunak is also at the center of sunday mirror front page which has an appeal from an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy to be allowed to join his father in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. The front page of Sunday Rishi please reunite my family Ukrainian man asks to return home to UKhttps://t.co/EklVahiDBm#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lnCNfTAZ8w The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 25, 2023 THE Observer says Police Federation figures show around one in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges in the last year alone. The front page of tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5dr0F6nz5R The Observer (@ObserverUK) February 25, 2023 THE Sunday Express reports a planned government crackdown on lawyers who drag out asylum applications in order to maximize their income. Cover of the Sunday Express: Crackdown on 40 million migrant lawyershttps://t.co/hEvZGuBRAR#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9B1st7hKSJ Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 25, 2023 And a British Satanist group is trying to attract new members with initiatives such as a Bake Off-style event, Sunday of the Daily Stars said. Sunday headline: Wake up or go to hell #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/2WoG8jpAag pic.twitter.com/pT3jolUvVH Daily Star (@dailystar) February 25, 2023

