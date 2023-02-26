‘Spoilt brat’ jibe triggers Maryam-Imran’s spit – Pakistan





LAHORE: The country’s political battleground Twitter front remained heated on Saturday as PTI President Imran Khan and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif engaged in a spat on the microblogging website.

While the two routinely censor each other at public gatherings, the Twitter row was surprisingly direct. Mr Khan branded Ms Sharif a spoiled brat as he shouted his anti-judicial tirade. The leader of the PML-N, in response, accused the leader of the PTI of having survived with the help of the Godfather.

Shameless [and] calculated attacks against SC judges by PDM [and] The spoiled brat Maryam, fed on the money of corruption, has only one goal: to flee the elections even by violating the Constitution. By attacking the SCP (Supreme Court of Pakistan), they are harming the Federation [and] ensure that the law of the jungle prevails in Pak,” Mr Khan said in a series of tweets. He further said that the ruling PDM coalition had challenged the PTI to dissolve its governments in Punjab into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Now when confronted they are petrified of the election knowing they will be decimated. They therefore slander the judges of the Supreme Court and are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid the elections, added the leader of the PTI.

PTI chief condemns treatment of workers who courted arrests

In her response, Ms Sharif warned Mr Khan that the spoiled brat would check him out.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your screams ain’t bad ’cause you been the king of conspiracies, soaring [and] survive on them with the help of your godfather Faiz [and] its remnants, she wrote on her official Twitter account.

Now watch the spoiled brat subdue you so godchildren and pawns like you are relegated to insignificance.

She added that the story of Mr Khan accusing PML-N of corruption fell flat on his stomach as Mr Khan was caught stealing 190m (Rs 58b). She was referring to the settlement reached between the UK’s National Crime Agency and the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz in December 2019.

Continuing her tirade, Ms. Sharif claimed that the PTI leader was avoiding the courts and asking for adjournments, which was a blatant admission of his guilt.

The cast leg will no longer save you. standing man [and] face the law.

The judiciary must guarantee human rights

Later on Saturday, the PTI leader attended a televised address with a man who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured to testify against PTI leaders.

The alleged victim, Javed, claimed he was arrested by unidentified people from Sialkot and tortured and stripped naked in police custody. He was asked to become an approver against PTI chief Usman Dar in corruption cases.

He claimed he had been coerced into cooperating or else the same treatment would be inflicted on his family.

Mr Khan pleaded with the Chief Justice to intervene and said that if the Supreme Court did not intervene to guarantee basic human rights, who else would?

fascist approach

In other tweets, the PTI leader also condemned the alleged mistreatment of PTI leaders and workers in prison who willfully courted arrest at Jail Bharo Tehreek parties.

Strongly condemn the fascist approach of the imported government to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (arrest by court) movement as criminals [and] terrorists, he tweeted.

He added that the party was protesting against fascism, rising inflation and the alleged violation of basic citizens’ rights.

Refusing to abide by the prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate and dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to defend Haqeeqi Azadi.

Posted in Dawn, February 26, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1739166/spoilt-brat-jibe-sparks-maryam-imran-spat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos