President Ilham Aliyev met with Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul (UPDATE)





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, reports News.az. On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to the brotherly people of Turkey, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Head of State said he was deeply saddened by this tragedy, adding that the disaster had deeply shaken the Azerbaijani people. Noting that Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other in happy and sad days, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has stood with Turkey brotherly since the first day of this tragedy. The Head of State stressed that Azerbaijan will continue its humanitarian aid in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The Azerbaijani President expressed confidence that brother Türkiye will soon eliminate the consequences of this earthquake. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to Turkey and for Azerbaijan’s support and solidarity from day one. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan always stand together. The Turkish President hailed the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan and thanked it. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Azerbaijani rescue workers and doctors continue their activities in the quake-affected area with great courage and determination and work selflessly to rescue people. During the conversation, they discussed the prospects and deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the political, economic, trade, energy, military and military-technical spheres. The heads of state also exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and on an agenda for peace. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his upcoming birthday. *** A meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started in Istanbul, reports News.az. News.az

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyevs-meeting-with-president-of-turkiye-recep-tayyip-erdogan-kicks-off-in-istanbul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos