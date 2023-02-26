Mike Pence breaks ranks with Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis but hurts his 2024 chances





If you want to get an idea of ​​how prolonged exposure to MAGA has changed the political positions of the Republican parties over the past eight years, use Mike Pence as a control group.

At Pences America, it seems, Trump never walked down that escalator in 2015. We should be so lucky. Pence positions are happily frozen in amber, much like a mosquito in Jurassic Park. Perhaps archaeologists will be able to excavate them one day.

Just kidding, but only a little. Last week we learned that, unlike Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence doesn’t think we should use the coercive power of government to punish private companies like Disney. We also learned that, unlike Donald Trump, Pence believes that to reign in our long-term debt crisis, we will need to bring rights reform to the table. And finally, we learned that, unlike Fox News’ prime-time anchors, Pence thinks it’s vital that America backs Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

As a Reagan conservative, I’d say Pence is now 3 to 3. That means he’s probably going 0 to 3 in today’s GOP (although opinions on Ukraine remain mixed). However, good and bad are not determined by opinion polls.

It is wrong when progressive elected officials try to use the powers of government to punish conservative businesses for expressing political views. And it’s equally wrong when Republicans like DeSantis, as Pence put it, politically employ retaliation against companies that take progressive positions.

Pence’s stance on rights is also correct and courageous, even if it’s politically unpopular on both sides of the aisle these days. We’re looking at a debt crisis in this country in the next 25 years, driven by rights, and no one in Washington, DC, wants to talk about it, he said Wednesday.

He is right.

Everyone knows that Social Security and Medicare are unsustainable, based in part on changing lifespans. And because a large part of our budget goes to rights, the idea of ​​controlling the budget without reforming these programs is absurd. Eventually, political leaders will have to wrestle with these truths. In this sense, Pence is both ahead of his time and behind.

And the hits kept coming.

I think it’s important that we hold the line here, that we support the Ukrainians as they fight like [the] The Reagan doctrine said, Pence told Fox Newss Sean Hannity.

The pence positions strike me as correct, courageous, and (in today’s GOP) politically insane. Again, he shows a clear contrast to the favorites (Trump and DeSantis) by staking out a clear niche.

That’s more than you can say for fellow Republicans who seem to be all over some of the most important issues of the day.

Pence’s talking points this week would have been considered mundane and orthodox a few years ago, neither courageous nor remarkable. Before Trump, rights reform was akin to the conventional wisdom of the right. But during Joe Bidens’ recent State of the Union address this month, Republicans promised not to touch it.

Because Pence is clearly out of touch with the times, I argued he had no chance of winning the GOP nomination. That said, Pence is currently providing a service by reminding us how far the GOP has strayed from its traditional path.

Keep in mind that in 2012, movement conservatives were begging Pence to run for president precisely because he stood for those same principles. Whatever Mike Pence decides to do, he will [movement] proud conservatives, tweeted Michelle Malkin. He is more than a rock star. It’s a ROCK. Indeed, it is.

It’s easy to point out how unstable the GOP has become over the past decade. But the most obvious changes are in tone, attitude, temperament and sanity. Political preferences have largely given way to nihilism, showmanship, and culture war battles that do not easily correspond to our recent past experience. Pence reminds us that change isn’t just in style.

The Republican Party used to believe it was wrong for elected officials to use their governmental power to retaliate against private businesses or individuals. We used to believe that it was wrong to claim that rights were viable or that solving our debt crisis was even possible without reform. And we used to believe in peace through strength and helping resistance movements stand up to imperialist tyrants.

And did I mention that Ronald Reagans GOP, like Pence, believed the orderly transfer of power was a uniquely American blessing and miracle.

These are not just marginal problems. These were defining tenets of what could be considered mainstream conservative (if not American) thought from 1980 to 2015.

Pence is one of the few remaining Republicans who still believes in the Reagan policies that were once almost universally endorsed and praised on the right.

And for that reason, Mike Pence is a walking dead man in 2024.

