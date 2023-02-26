Biden says it’s a possibility Xi Jinping didn’t know the spy balloon was flying over the US





President Joe Biden said this week that Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping may not have known the spy balloon was flying over the continental United States. The Pentagon first detected the Chinese spy balloon over US airspace on January 28, but Biden allowed it to travel across the United States for a week before finally having it shot down in early February in off South Carolina. Let me first ask you this: do we know definitively whether or not this spy balloon was intentionally flying over the continental United States? ABC News host David Muir asked. It’s almost irrelevant once it’s over the United States, Biden replied. So there is a possibility that President Xi did not know about? Muir asked. There is a possibility of that, Biden asserted. “Do we still know definitively whether or not [Chinese] spy balloon was intentionally flying over the continental United States?” BIDEN (who watched it fly over the entire US before shooting it down): ‘It’s almost irrelevant once it’s flown over the US’ pic.twitter.com/fc9m5Yv5R2 RNC Research (@RNCRecherche) February 24, 2023 When Biden finally gave the order to shoot it down over the Atlantic Ocean, the US military used a single AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile fired from an F-22 Raptor to complete the task. . Glen David VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), said the balloon measured up to 200 feet and weighed more than a few thousand of books. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILY WIRE APP After the spy balloon was shot down, the United States then shot down three more unidentified objects over Alaska, Lake Huron and Canada. It is also common for US balloons to enter other countries’ airspace illegally, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said without evidence. Since last year, high-altitude US balloons have illegally flown over Chinese airspace more than 10 times without approval from Chinese authorities. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the Communist nations’ claims were a lie and that China was trying to distract from the embarrassing situation they had caused. It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence gathering, linked to the People’s Liberation Army, which it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and more than 40 countries. across five continents, Watson tweeted. It’s the latest example of China scrambling to limit the damage, she said. He repeatedly and erroneously claimed that the surveillance balloon he sent over the United States was a weather balloon and, to date, he has offered no credible explanation for its intrusion into our space. air and in the airspace of others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claims-its-a-possibility-communist-chinas-xi-jinping-didnt-know-spy-balloon-was-flying-over-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos