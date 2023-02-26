Meet protesters, Jokowi calls on ATR Minister to resolve land compensation issues





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited representatives of the masses who unfurled banners protesting land compensation for the Semarang-Demak toll road project. Jokowi dialogues with the representatives of the demonstrators. According to the official statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi went to the venue of the inauguration of the Semarang-Demak toll road at the Sayung toll gate, Demak Regency, Saturday (25/2/2023). Next, Jokowi saw a number of community groups unfurl banners of their aspirations. In response, the President asked the President’s Deputy Adjutant Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah to invite representatives of the community group. Jokowi wants to have a dialogue and hear their complaints. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited representatives of the masses who unfurled banners protesting land compensation for the Semarang-Demak toll road project. Photo: Laily Ratchev – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat “Invite three representatives later,” the president told Syarif on Saturday (2/25/2023). After the inauguration of the toll road, the president met with community representatives. Community representatives raised with President Jokowi the issue of disbursement of compensation for land affected by the toll road. In a separate statement, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto will immediately follow up on this matter. It is said that Jokowi ordered the relevant ministries to solve the problems of the inhabitants. “If this can be completed in the near future, it will not last. The President has directed me and the Minister of State to resolve this matter immediately. Do not let the community lose out in the meantime,” said Hadi. According to Hadi, the local BPN will oversee and assist in the compensation payment process. Hadi targets the problem to be solved this week. “This week, I think it’s over. Earlier, I also summoned the head of the BPN to supervise, accompany to court and then immediately hand over the money,” he continued. Meanwhile, the community representative who met the President, Fathoni, was grateful to be able to meet President Jokowi. According to him, through the meeting, the perceived problems found a bright spot. “With the delay (of arrival) of Mr. President, this is a solution for us. Mr. President promised earlier, God willing, it will be over, there will be no problems” , said Fathoni. (aik/idh)

