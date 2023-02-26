Iran still seeks to kill General Trump





Former United States President Donald Trump speaks outside the Eastern Palestine Fire Department in Ohio on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. AFP PHOTO

TEHRAN: An Iranian general has warned that his country is still seeking to kill former US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in revenge for the assassination of Commander-in-Chief Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the head of foreign operations for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a US drone strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.

“We hope we can kill Trump, Pompeo, (former US General Kenneth) McKenzie and the military commanders who gave the order” to kill Soleimani, General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the unit, said on television Friday evening. aerospace of the Guards.

Trump had ordered the strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq that his administration blamed on Iran.

A few days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Iraq that housed US troops. None were killed, but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concern about Iran’s ballistic missile program and its “destabilizing” role in the Middle East.

In his televised remarks, Hajizadeh said Iran was “now capable of hitting US ships from a distance of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles)”.

“We set this limit of 2,000 km out of respect for the Europeans and we hope that the Europeans will prove themselves worthy of this respect,” the general said.

On Saturday, Iranian state television aired a video of what it said was a recently unveiled “1,650 km (1,025 mi) range Paveh cruise missile” being developed by the guards.

The state broadcaster reported on Friday that Iran is likely to supply Syria with the 15-Khordad surface-to-air missile system to “enhance” its defensive capabilities.

