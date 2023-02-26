Strengthen Your Core With Exercises You Can Do At Home Using Only A Paper Plate | News

With spring still a month away, the continued wintry weather and shorter days with less sunshine could hamper your motivation to get outside and exercise. Naturally, you might be inclined to skip the gym in favor of staying comfortable indoors. But don’t let the winter blues keep you from moving your body!

By getting creative, you can get the exercise you need at home, not only to improve your physical health, but also to increase brain chemicals that give you a sense of well-being. serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine to help you overcome this mess.

There are plenty of ways to work out in the comfort of your home, quickly and simply, without expensive gym equipment. With a little ingenuity, broomsticks, backpacks and the like everyday household items can serve as useful tools during your workout. If you have access to stairs, there are many exercises you can do using just two steps. Even a paper plate can be used for exercise.

That’s right, a single paper plate can provide all the means necessary for a surprisingly challenging full body workout that strengthens your core and improves your balance. It might sound far-fetched, so I’ve outlined the exercises below and included an instructional video at the top of this article so you can try it out for yourself.

Try This Paper Plate Workout

Important Note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your physician. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

Perform eight to 10 repetitions of each exercise on each side of your body while focusing on good form and to be able to breathe well. The instability of the paper plate is what creates the challenge. In each exercise, the side of your body that isn’t using the paper plate is the stabilizing side, so that side will feel the burn of working harder to maintain balance.

If you have strength or balance issues, start by practicing the movements using the suggested modifications for each exercise.

Exercise 1: Sliding back lunge

Place one foot on the paper plate and slide that leg back into a lunge position, bending your knee to gently tap it to the floor, if possible. The front leg should also bend into a lunge position with your knee aligned above your ankle.

Use your core strength and stabilize the front leg to return to a standing position. He is a representative. Go through all the reps on one side, then repeat on the other side.

How to edit: Reduce the distance you slide and place one hand on a wall if balance is an issue.

Exercise 2: Retractable side lunge

From a standing position, place one foot on the paper plate and perform a sliding side lunge by sliding your foot to the side while assuming a semi-squat position with your opposite leg. Keep your chest straight, trying not to lean forward too much.

Use the strength of your core and stabilizer leg to return to a standing position. Go through all the reps on one side, then repeat on the other side.

How to edit: If you’re not strong enough to hold the semi-squat position, you can put a chair under your hip to sit on while you slide your opposite leg. Place a hand on a wall if you need help keeping your balance.

Exercise 3: Plank shoulder circles

From a plank position on the floor with your feet positioned a little wider than hip-distance apart to help with counterweight, place one of your hands on the paper plate. Maintaining a strong core and neutral spine, circle the plate on the floor.

Go as far as your shoulder mobility allows while still being able to stabilize yourself. After making four circles in one direction, go the other direction for another four circles. Switch to the other side and repeat the pattern of four circles in each direction.

How to edit: If you feel your back arching, lower your knees to make it a little easier to engage your core and keep a neutral spine.

Exercise 4: Hip plank circles

From a plank position with your feet slightly wider as shown above, place the toes of one foot on the paper plate. Just as you did with the shoulder circles, use the mobility of your hips to draw circles with your foot.

Make four circles in one direction and four in the other direction, then repeat with the other leg.

How to edit: You can drop down to the knee of your stabilizer leg if you have difficulty maintaining a neutral spine. If you have trouble doing a circular motion, try a back and forth mountain climber motion instead.

Depending on your current fitness level and how you feel doing these exercises, perform all four exercises sequentially in three to five rounds. You might be surprised how exhausted you can be using just a paper plate! Be sure to take short breaks between games to drink some water and catch your breath.

To help you beat the winter blues and strengthen your body, especially your core, I recommend doing this workout several times a week. Once spring arrives, look for other opportunities to exercise outdoors.

