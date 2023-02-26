



Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has accused her famous uncle of ‘distributing poisoned water’ during his trip to eastern Palestine, Ohio, but he doesn’t tell her. did not.

Trump spent Tuesday delivering a speech, ordering McDonalds and handing out branded water during a trip to eastern Palestine, Ohio, in response to the February 3 train derailment that caused a disaster. green that many Trump critics blame him for gutting rail safety rules. while he is in office.

In the latest edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Mrs. Trump, a vocal critic of Trump, went a step further by comparing Trump to President Joe Biden, and echoed a popular accusation that branded water qu distributed was outdated and potentially toxic:

I think the difference, the contrast between Biden and Donald couldn’t be starker. And yes, Democrats need to improve. And I think they’re getting better at bragging about their accomplishments, which are amazing. I mean, just amazing. And, you know, you look at a President Biden in Poland and Donald in Helsinki, you know, and what President Biden is doing for the environment, and Donald Trump going to a train derailment in Ohio, that his policies were indirectly directly responsible for causing by distributing poisoned water because sorry folks if a bottle of water is ten years old and that bottle is plastic it’s probably not something you want to drink.

However, several news organizations have checked viral claims that water was the retail brand Trump abandoned for 13 years and found them to be false. From Reuters:

Users online seem to be referring to Trump Ice Spring Water (here), which was reportedly discontinued in 2010 (here).

A bottle of Trump Ice water can be seen in a 2016 photo from an exhibit at the Trump Museum (here). The bottle has a visibly different logo than the ones Trump recently gave away in Ohio.

Trump Ice appears to have since been renamed Trump Natural Spring Water, according to reports (here), (here), (here).

Spokespersons for Trump and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VERDICTTrickster. Donald Trump donated Trump’s natural spring water during a visit to the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio, not the abandoned Trump Ice water bottle brand.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

