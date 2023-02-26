Education should be industry-oriented, practical, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual address. | Photo credit: ANI

New National Education Policy (NEP 2020) reoriented education and skills according to the aptitude of young people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing the need for an industry-oriented education system to meet the growing demand for labor skilled work as India emerges as a global manufacturing hub. Our education system should be hands-on, industry-driven…the budget laid the groundwork for that. Over the years, our education sector has been a victim of rigidity. We tried to change that. We have refocused education and skills based on the suitability of young people and the demands of the times ahead, he said during a post-budget webinar on Harnessing the Power of Youth – Skills and education. The webinar was the third in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023-24. Mr. Modi pointed out that India is following the global trend of on-the-job learning, with particular emphasis on providing internships and apprenticeships to ensure exposure outside the classroom for young people. Today, there are around 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal, where requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far, he informed. The Prime Minister urged industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of the portal and further develop the internship culture in the country. He said he believes the apprenticeships will make the country’s youth fit for the future and help industries identify the workforce with the right skills. Talking about the Union budget, the Prime Minister highlighted the provision for a stipend which has been made available to about 50 lakh youths under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. The Hindu Explains | What does the National Education Policy 2020 propose? It creates an environment for apprenticeships and also helps the industry in payments. The world regards India as a manufacturing hub and there is enthusiasm in the world to invest in the country. The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will train, requalify and perfect thousands of young people in the years to come. Tailor-made programs are developed based on the needs of tribals, people with disabilities and women through this program. The focus is on creating a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0 sectors, such as AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, IoT and drones, thus enabling investors international organizations to find talent more easily, without having to expend a lot of energy and resources to re-skill, he says.

