Jokowi praises PAN’s strategy filled with young executives because voters in 2024 are dominated by those under 40





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hailed the strategy of the National Mandate Party (PAN) to host the 2024 elections. Because, Jokowi sees many young people like PAN frame who attended the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for the victory of the PAN election in Semarang, Central Java on Sunday (26/2/2023). According to him, this corresponds to the popular voting base in 2024, which is dominated by young people or voters under the age of 40. “So if I saw that the people who appeared here were all young, that’s right. I saw Verrell Bramasta here earlier,” Jokowi said at the PAN election-winning national coordination meeting. , quoted from a live broadcast on YouTube PAN TV, Sunday. Also read: At NAP national coordination meeting, Jokowi reminds you not to choose the wrong coalition Jokowi said voters at a young age in 2024 will be overwhelming. In fact, the qualification of voters under 40 reached 58% of total voters. On the other hand, PAN has a number of young executives who have a large following on social media. “They are social media activists who have very many followers. I see values ​​like these, PAN is very observant,” Jokowi said. For information, a number of PAN executives are celebrities. More recently, actor Verrell Bramasta joined the sun-wearing party. Read also: Jokowi reluctant to absent himself from the presidential and vice-presidential candidates during the national coordination meeting of the PAN: few present, everyone knows… In the comment column on social media, netizens often refer to PAN as the “National Artists’ Party”. National Mandate Women (Puan) Vice President (Waketum) Putri Zulkifli Hasan went on to say that PAN member artists already have their own advantages. The advantages of executives who have a background as public figures are complemented by their popularity. This popularity, he says, has more or less contributed to each executive’s eligibility. “Many say that the PAN is a national party of artists, but in fact, in my opinion, the profession of our friends is the artists, (they) already have advantages,” Putri said during a meeting at PAN DPP office, Jakarta, Thursday (9/2/2023). Also read: Jokowi: I wonder, why did the national coordination meeting win the NAP in Central Java?

