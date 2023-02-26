Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi will address 98th episode today; check time, where to listen and other details

On February 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the second Mann Ki Baat of 2023. The 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly Prime Minister’s radio program, will air at 11 a.m. today.

The program takes place every month on the last Sunday, through which PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show aired on October 3, 2014.

The show will air across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, as well as the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live on the channels of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR News, DD News, PMO and YouTube. After the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

Along the lines of Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Goa government has also introduced a monthly scheme called Goa Ki Baat’ to propagate various projects, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. of his department during each program, which will air every third Saturday of the month, he added.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what happened last month during the 97th edition of the radio show. Prime Minister Modi discussed ‘e-waste’ and said today’s latest mobile and wearable devices are the ‘e-waste’ of the future and should be disposed of properly. Citing a United Nations report, Prime Minister Modi said 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is brought in every year. Every second, 800 laptops are thrown away, the prime minister said. But, 17 types of precious metals, including gold and silver, can be extracted from this electronic waste by different processes, he added. The Prime Minister also added that if waste is disposed of correctly and with care, it can become a great force in the circular economy of recycling and reuse.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned how India has done important work for wetlands. “You will be happy to know the work that India has done for its wetlands. Wetlands are very important for the existence of our earth as many birds and animals depend on them.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned the growing interest in millets and entrepreneurs tapping into its potential in India. On Sunday, a significant portion of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was devoted to millets. “Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by actively participating on a large scale; similarly, people are embracing millet on a large scale. People are now incorporating millet into their diets. Huge impact of this change is also visible. On the one hand, small farmers who traditionally produced millet are very excited,” Prime Minister Modi said, according to the English version of his speech released by the Prime Minister’s Office. He also established parallels between millets and Yoga.

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to declare the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet and India’s proposal was supported by 72 countries. The UNGA declared 2023 the International Year of Millet in March 2021.

The International Year of Millets 2023 officially started on January 1, 2023. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about a self-help group of around 1,500 women from the Sundergarh tribal district of Odisha, which is associated with the Odisha Mission Millets.

“Here, women make everything from millets…to cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun and even cakes. Due to their high demand in the market, women’s incomes are also increasing,” the Prime Minister said. minister, calling them “millet entrepreneurs”.

