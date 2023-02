IRGC commander reiterates threat to kill Trump and Pompeo

Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km, a senior IRGC commander claimed on Friday as he threatened to kill former US President Donald Trump.

Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace force, also referred to Iran’s oft-repeated threat to avenge the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s top military and intelligence operator in the Middle East. East, declaring, “We seek to kill (former President Donald) Trump.”

The IRGC’s provocative statements come at a time when Western powers are imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and Iran’s economy is in a downward spiral.

On Saturday, the currency, the rial, hit a new all-time low of 565,000 against the US dollar, a nearly 100% depreciation since September when nuclear talks with the US, UK, France and Germany have reached an impasse.

“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hajizadeh told state television.

Television aired what it said was the first footage showing the new Paveh cruise missile.

The four Western powers have taken a tougher stance against Tehran since Russia began using Iranian-supplied suicide drones against Ukraine in early October. At the same time, the bloody repression of the Islamic republics against popular demonstrations and the murder of more than 500 civilians have raised indignation in Europe and North America.

Hajizadeh said Iran had no intention of killing ‘poor soldiers’ when it launched a ballistic missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq days after Iran’s military commander Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad.

“God willing, we seek to kill Trump. (Former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo…and the military commanders who gave the order (to kill Soleimani) should be killed,” Hajizadeh said in the television interview.

Iranian leaders have often sworn to avenge Soleimani in strong terms.

Iran has expanded its missile program, especially its ballistic missiles, in defiance of opposition from the United States and expressions of concern from European and regional countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and deterrent in nature.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told Russian website Sputnik that Tehran was ready to resume nuclear talks. He also claimed that all the weapons supplied to Russia were before the war in Ukraine, a claim previously made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Iran said it supplied Moscow with drones before the war in Ukraine. Russia has used the drones to target power plants and civilian infrastructure. But there are several reports of a continued supply of drones, and Western powers have expressed concern over Iran’s supply of missiles to Russia, which has used up most of its long-range precision arsenal.

In November, the Pentagon said the United States was skeptical of reports citing Hajizadeh as saying Iran had developed a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Iranian officials often make exaggerated claims about their military and intelligence prowess that cannot be independently verified.

