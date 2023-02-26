



At a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated he was open to China’s new ceasefire plan which was widely reported after it was introduced on Friday morning. “I believe that the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad, but the question is what follows the words“, said Zelensky, according to The Associated Press. By AFP This despite China’s 12-point proposal taking a clearly anti-Western stance, as it condemned NATO enlargement while also calling on “concerned countries” to“stop abusing unilateral sanctions”and “do their part in de-escalating the Ukrainian crisis”. But Zelensky still went so far as to say he wanted to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the proposals, perhaps motivated by a sense that Xi could have significant influence over President Putin, thus making the terms of a ceasefire – fire acceptable more concrete. “I plan to meet Xi Jinping and I think it will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world,” Zelensky said. According to BBC: Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he said the proposal signals that China has been involved in the search for peace. “I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia”, he said. Despite this unexpected potential diplomatic overture, the White House fought it off, with President Biden telling ABC News on Friday: “[Russian President Vladimir] by Putin applauding him, so how could this be good?“ “I haven’t seen anything in the plan that would indicate there is anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia,” he added. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly accused Washington and the UK of actively plotting to frustrate ceasefire talks, while NATO countries have said it is the ongoing aggression of Russia who was to blame and that there could be immediate peace if she withdrew all her troops.

Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-open-chinas-cease-fire-proposal-wants-meet-xi-jinping-discuss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos