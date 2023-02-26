I wonder why the winning national coordination meeting of the NAP is held in Central Java?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he had wondered why the National Mandate Party (PAN) held a national coordination meeting (Rakornas) for the election victory in Semarang, Central Java (Central Java).

This was stated by Jokowi during a speech at the National PAN Election Winning Coordination Meeting in Semarang, Central Java on Sunday (26/2/2023).

“So last night I asked…why is the National Coordinating Meeting winning the NAP in Central Java? Jokowi said to laughter from the audience during the national coordination meeting, quoted by YouTube PAN TV, on Sunday.

However, Jokowi revealed that he already had the answer.

The reason is that he had opened the basic data of the votes of the PAN in the 2019 elections. At that time, the PAN had not won a seat in the Central Java DPR.

Meanwhile, according to his discussion with PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, previously PAN often won 8 seats in Central Java DPR.

Also, Jokowi said, holding a national coordination meeting in Central Java was the party’s strategy to approach the presidential and vice-presidential candidates it would carry, namely Ganjar Pranowo who is currently the governor of Java. central.

“I have the answer now. The strategy, oh it’s the strategy, is over. Approaching Pak Ganjar, approaching the regent/mayor, that’s ok. Off the base, of course the base (votes)” , said Jokowi.

Also, Jokowi said, based on the data he saw, the highest PAN votes occurred in the West Sumatra region in the 2019 elections.

The voting base for the party bearing the sun symbol reached 15.1% in the West Sumatra region.

“So the chairman of the West Sumatra committee is right because the highest is 15.1,” Jokowi said.

After West Sumatra, PAN received the most votes in Aceh, Bengkulu, South East Sulawesi (Southeast Sulawesi) and Papua.

Jokowi later admitted he was shocked when he saw the PAN voting data in Central Java.

“What surprised me was that in Central Java, in Central Java, the order was 29. So earlier the president said that before Central Java always had 8 , 8, 8, but in 2019 he had none at all,” said the former mayor of Solo.

Jokowi reiterated that the lack of a PAN voting base in Central Java needed to be corrected.

“Well, later in 2024 I will reopen, Central Java revived or not. Bake from 8 then empty, there must be something that needs to be adjusted,” Jokowi said.

It is known that President Jokowi attended the national coordination meeting of the PAN accompanied by Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister BUMN Erick Thohir, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

