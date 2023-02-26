Islamabad Banking Court summons Imran Khan on February 28





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives for a court appearance in Islamabad. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A banking court in the federal capital on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan to appear before it on February 28 in the banned financing case.

A prohibited financing case under the Foreign Exchange Act against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders was heard in the Banking Court on Saturday.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, appeared in court before Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen.

The lawyer said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided that Imran Khan should appear in the banking court on February 28.

On behalf of Khan, a copy of the IHC decision was also submitted to the Banking Court.

In light of the high court’s decision, the court ordered Imran to appear before it on February 28 and adjourned the hearing until then.

Earlier this month, a divisional bench of the IHC rejected the former prime minister’s request to attend the hearing via video link and ordered him to appear in person before the Banking Court on February 28 .

Khan had approached the IHC to block the banking court from making an order in his case after the latter summoned him on February 15 as his bond was about to expire in the prohibited financing case.

The IHC then ordered the Banking Court to stay the ruling on Khan’s bail and extended its stay order against the Banking Court’s verdict.

The PTI leader is involved in several cases and he was also asked to appear before two separate benches of the Lahore High Court earlier this month when seeking protective bail in a case involving protests.

Khan, who had previously been reluctant to appear in court in person, arrived at the LHC on the night of February 20 and a packed crowd was waiting for him there.

The head of the PTI, although he arrived at 5 p.m., was unable to get out of his vehicle before 7 p.m., for security reasons. Once he appeared before the benches, one granted him protection bond in the Islamabad protest case and the other disposed of his second petition in the protests case before the Commission Electoral Pakistan (ECP) after withdrawing his plea.

Meanwhile, on February 28, when Khan is due to appear in banking court, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will also hear Toshakhana’s case and is expected to indict him.

“Unreliable medical report”

Later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a request with the Banking Court, requesting the formation of medical counsel at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital or the hospital. Islamabad polyclinic for Khans medical examination.

This counsel’s medical report should be reviewed by a court, the FIA ​​has demanded.

Imran Khan has orthopedic problems but submits a medical report issued by a cancer hospital, the FIA ​​says, also contesting that the hospital from which the reports were issued was run by the former prime minister himself .

These medical reports cannot be considered reliable, the app says, instead requesting that Khan undergo a medical examination from PIMS or Polyclinic Hospital, which would be considered more reliable.

The investigative agency also claimed that Khan was not cooperating with it regarding the investigations and added that the PTI chief’s request to extend bail is still pending in the banking court.

However, the head of the PTI has unfairly taken advantage of his bail and has consistently failed to appear in court since he was granted bail.

