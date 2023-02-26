Twitter destroys Donald Trump Jr. after his comments on Donald Trump’s mental capacity





Donald Trump Jr. had many Twitter users laughing this week after bragging that his father, Donald Trump, easily passed a “mental ability test.”

It was later proven, as many users pointed out, that the twice impeached former president did not take such a test, but rather a test called Montreal Cognitive Assessment (or MoCA) which is used to check signs of cognitive impairment that could indicate dementia.

As the test’s creator, Dr. Ziad Nasreddine told MarketWatch in 2020, “It’s supposed to be easy for someone who doesn’t have cognitive impairment,” and it involves asking the subject to do simple tasks. like identifying an elephant, or remembering and reciting five words.

This week, the billionaire’s son echoed a plea from his father for presidential candidates to “pass a full and thorough mental competency test” in order to run for office. The ex-president’s eldest son wrote on his father’s Truth Social page, “He did it himself when he was president.”

Critics on Twitter, however, were quick to note that the former apprentice didn’t actually take a ‘mental competency test’, or at least didn’t announce the results if he did. . Instead, he took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. In 2020, as many may recall, the former president revealed he had to remember the following five words, “Nobody. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

He then ridiculously bragged that his doctors were amazed that he was able to recite them. “They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have a good memory,” he said at the time. “Because I am cognitively there.”

On Feb. 21, Trump Jr. bragged that his dad had passed what he thought was a “mental competency” test, and one user replied, “Imagine his dad was able to identify an elephant on a photo, and he would have no problem doing it again.”

Someone else chimed in, writing, “Nearly half of Trump’s own cabinet eventually came to the conclusion that he was not mentally fit to serve as president.” They added, “I haven’t heard that yet from anyone in Biden’s cabinet, or any responsible Republican. I don’t think this is the winning hand you think.”

Another user commented, recalling some of the former president’s wackiest moments, “He bragged about being able to identify an elephant and memorize five words in order, Twitchy. In the meantime, he asked about injecting disinfectants, looked directly at an eclipse, said windmills cause cancer, and there were airports during the Revolutionary War. So don’t do it.

