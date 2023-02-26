RI Trade Balance Surplus, PAN Trade Minister





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo transmitted, the trade balance in 2022 was in surplus, one of which was due to the performance of the Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hassan. Jokowi said this while attending the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for winning the PAN election in Semarang, Central Java on Sunday (26/2/2023). We know that Zulkifli Hasan is the general president of the PAN. As for 2022, Indonesia will have a trade surplus of 54.46 billion US dollars, equivalent to 831 trillion rupees. The surplus occurs because the value of Indonesia’s exports is greater than the value of imports. “Look at it in 2022, we will have a surplus of US$54 billion, if converted to Rp. 831 trillion. Who is the trade minister for? Also read: Jokowi praises PAN’s strategy to fill young executives because voters in 2024 are dominated by those under 40 Jokowi detailed, Indonesia had a trade balance surplus with the United States, namely a surplus of US$16.6 billion or the equivalent of Rp. 253 trillion. This means that there are more goods sent to Indonesia from the United States than American goods sent to Indonesia. Meanwhile, along with India, Indonesia had a surplus of $14.1 billion or 215 trillion rupees. Then, with the European Union, Indonesia had a surplus of 9.8 billion dollars or 149 trillion rupees. Read also : NAP national coordination meeting in Semarang, Zulhas: participation must be joyful, if you are angry, your voice drops Meanwhile with China, Indonesia is still in deficit. Currently, the trade balance between Indonesia and China is in deficit of about US$1.17 billion. However, based on the records of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) of China, Indonesia has a surplus of US$6 billion. “Since we’ve been with China, we’ve always had a $17 billion deficit. It is enormous. Now our balance sheet is that we and China are still negative, but there is only $1.17 billion left,” Jokowi said. “Again, it’s because the trade minister is from the PAN,” he added. Also read: At NAP national coordination meeting, Jokowi reminds you not to choose the wrong coalition Jokowi further revealed that the trade balance surplus was affected because Indonesia had stopped exporting nickel ore (nickel ore) since 2020. The government plans to stop exporting bauxite in June. . Jokowi prefers to export finished products or semi-finished products rather than raw materials such as nickel. He believes that this year’s trade balance surplus will increase. “It will be bigger later, maybe this year. I can’t predict, but in 2022 our surplus will be $54 billion,” Jokowi explained. It is known that President Jokowi attended the national coordination meeting of the PAN accompanied by Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister BUMN Erick Thohir and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

