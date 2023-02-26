Politics
Macron to visit China after Beijing peace plan for Ukraine
Published on: Amended:
kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would visit China in April and urged Beijing to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, though it has maintained close ties with Russia and helped derail a joint statement condemning the war at a G20 summit in India.
He released a 12-point position paper on Friday that called for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to end the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed hope on Friday to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, calling him “important for global security”.
Macron said on Saturday he would visit China “in early April” and urged Beijing to help “pressure” Russia to end the war.
“The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” Macron said on the sidelines of an agricultural show in Paris, referring to the position.
Peace was only possible if “Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people respected”, he added.
Earlier on Saturday, China’s Foreign Ministry said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko would pay a state visit from Feb. 28 to March 2 at Xi’s invitation.
A longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko allowed his country to be used as a launching pad for Moscow’s invasion of his pro-Western ally on February 24 last year.
kyiv has expressed concern that Belarus could once again support Moscow in its war effort, as the countries announced the creation of a joint regional force last October.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Friday that Beijing is ready to work with Minsk to deepen mutual political trust during a phone conversation, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
China will also continue to support Belarus in maintaining national stability and oppose attempts by “external forces” to interfere in its internal affairs or impose “illegal” unilateral sanctions on Minsk, Qin said. in Aleinik.
Diplomatic divisions exposed
The diplomatic rift between Beijing, Moscow and the West was revealed on Saturday as G20 finance ministers failed to adopt a joint statement on the global economy after China sought to water down references to war in Ukraine.
Russia said the United States, the European Union and the G7 had “destabilized” the talks in India by trying to impose their “diktat”.
The Chinese position paper urged all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible.”
He also made clear his opposition to the use and threat of deployment of nuclear weapons, after Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal in the conflict.
Some of Ukraine’s allies have expressed skepticism about China’s commitment to brokering peace, nodding to Beijing’s close ties with Moscow. China has denied a claim by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was “planning to provide lethal support” to Russia.
Macron urged China “not to supply weapons to Russia” and asked for Beijing’s help to “pressure Russia to never use chemical or nuclear weapons and to stop this aggression before the negotiations”.
Zelensky did not say when or where talks with Xi would take place, but expressed hope on Friday that China would support a “just peace” in Ukraine and that Beijing would not supply arms to Russia.
Spring Counteroffensive
On Sunday, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief told a German news group that a new push to retake seized territory was planned for the spring, adding that Kiev’s forces “won’t stop until we would not have brought our country back to its 1991 borders”.
“One of our strategic military goals is to try to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south, between Crimea and Russian territory,” Vadym Skibitsky said.
Beyond that, “the objective of our counter-offensive is to liberate all the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea”.
Skibitsky also raised the possibility of future Ukrainian strikes on “arms depots or military equipment on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod, from where attacks against Ukraine are launched”.
Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the capture of Yagidne, a short distance from the center of Bakhmut, which became a key political and symbolic prize in the battle to control the eastern region of Donbass.
strawberries/imm/kjm/smw/dva
AFP 2023
