Sisodia addresses PAA workers ahead of CBI questioning





Excise policy cases: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressed his supporters and AAP workers in Rajghat on Sunday before being questioned by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not afraid of Rahul Gandhi but was afraid of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia added that it is the Aam Aadmi party that will end the rule of the BJP. He said he wasn’t afraid to go to jail. “We are supporters of Sardar Bhagat Singh. We are not afraid of going to jail.” Sisodia raised the slogans of “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna….and Inqlab Zindabad…Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. In a fierce and moving speech, Sisodia asked his supporters to take care of his sick wife and child while he was gone, saying he would be “imprisoned” by the CBI. He said he always worked honestly and with hard work. WATCH | CBI, -: @msisodia @aparna_journo | @deepakrawat45 | @DivyankarTiwari | https://t.co/p8nVQWYM7F#Delhi #ManishSisodia #PAA #DelhiLiquorScam #CBI #PAA pic.twitter.com/Yt2AD9XP52 — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 26, 2023 He said: “I gave up my career in television to join Arvind Kejriwal. My wife always supported me. Now she will be left alone because I will be sent to prison. She is sick, please take care of her .” The crowd could be heard saying “Hum Aapke Sath Hain (we are with you)”. Sisodia said he wanted to tell schoolchildren that just because he’s leaving doesn’t mean they’re free to do anything. He asked the students to “keep working hard and studying with all their hearts.” The Deputy CM said he would stop eating in prison if students stopped studying. Sisodia said, “Dear children, don’t think your uncle Manish will go to jail, so it will be over for all of you. Study with hard work and put your heart into it. Don’t bother your parents. If I manage to know in prison that our children are not studying well, I will feel bad… I will stop eating.” Calling CM Arvind Kejriwal his teacher, he said, “Keep serving the country. I may have to spend 7-8 months in prison. You will be on your own but keep working.” Sisodia said that this whole conspiracy of CBI and ED is carried out because they fear AAP, our workers and CM Kejriwal. He claimed there would be several “fake” cases on him, CM Kejriwal and AAP workers in the coming days. “They are doing all this because Narendra Modi is not afraid of Rahul, but he is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal,” he added. He said: “We don’t fear the CBI, the ED or the prisons. They fear us. They fear Arvind Kejriwal.” Sisodia asked his followers not to feel bad about going to jail. “Thousands of Sisodia will be born, let’s see how many of them Modi ji can put in jail,” he added.

