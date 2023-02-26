Priti Patel calls on Jeremy Hunt to stop planned corporate tax hike

Saturday, February 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the Chancellor to use her budget next month to halt a planned rise in corporation tax.

The former Tory argued that now is not the time to raise taxes on big business.

Under plans agreed while she served in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, corporation tax is due to rise from 19% to 25% in April.

Ms Patel has also called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to withdraw from an international agreement preventing corporation tax from falling below 15%.

Britain was signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor, in a move brokered by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and announced by the United States.

Mr Sunak, announcing the deal in October 2021 when Ms Patel was Home Secretary, said it would lead to a fairer tax system, where big global players pay their fair share wherever they do business.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Ms Patel said: It’s not too late for the Chancellor to support business and end the current political obsession with regulation, high taxes and interference in business .

The Chancellor must send a positive signal to businesses in the budget that supports jobs and economic growth. Now is not the time to raise corporate taxes.

Much like the issue of the OECD deal, everything must be put on hold for the benefit of businesses in the country, she added.

Mr Hunt is to give his spring budget March 15 a day targeted by transport and civil service unions for strikes amid long-running public sector rows over pay and working conditions.

The Chancellor is under pressure from the right wing in his party to cut taxes ahead of the next election in a bid to revive the stalled UK economy, which only narrowly avoided falling into recession last week. last year.

Former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Liz Truss are among those advocating cuts.

The calls come despite the country’s tax burden, with the tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, a measure of the size of the economy hitting its highest level since the 1950s during Mr. Johnson in Downing Street.

Ms Trusss is trying to revive the economy with 45 billion in unfunded tax cuts, announced by her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, which sent the value of the pound plummeting and mortgage rates rising in the fall.

The tax burden under Mr Sunak remains high following the fallout from Ms Truss’ mini-budget.

Following Mr. Hunts’ fall statement in November, the Office for Budget Responsibility said plans of nearly $25 billion in tax increases and more than $30 billion in spending cuts from by 2027-28 would see the tax burden peak at 37.5% in 2024/25, its highest level. since the end of World War II.

Earlier this week, Mr Hunt appeared to rule out changing tack on taxes after receiving a surprise monthly surplus in January, thanks in part to lower-than-expected government borrowing.

The Office for National Statistics has revealed that the government declared a surplus when tax revenue collected exceeded government spending by 5.4 billion last month, thanks to record self-assessed income tax yields.

However, Mr Hunt told reporters the numbers were not as big as people make them out to be.

The UK government has previously defended the planned corporate tax rise, saying it will still be the lowest in the G7 even after April.

By Patrick Daly, AP Political Correspondent