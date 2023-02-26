Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan pours billions in arms and aid into Africa in power play to influence ‘new cold war’
The easiest route from Kenya to Senegal, from East to West Africa, today passes through Istanbul. Drive to Nairobi Airport and you will pass Turkish Airlines billboards and Turkish trained police. Disembark in Dakar and a colossal stadium, built by Turkey, soon appears on the road to the airport. No car? Take the airport train built in Turkey.
All of this is brand new. In 2002, Turkish Airlines did not even fly to sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey had less than a dozen African embassies. It now has 43.
Experts say the war in Ukraine has ushered in a new scramble for Africa, even a new Cold War, with Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France all competing for power. influence. Quietly in the background, however, Turkey has strengthened its role in the fastest growing continent in the world.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presents Turkey as an Afro-Eurasian state, a model for the Muslim world and an alternative to the West. But what began with humanitarian aid and economic development has morphed into a tangled African politics encompassing business, aid, diplomacy, culture, security and military might capable of challenging even the weakest powers. more established.
Africa is an easy target for Erdogan, ripe pickings for authoritarian presidents, simplistic rhetoric has a captive audience, easy money for very poor countries, says top Western diplomat I.
However, with Turkey’s economy faltering, growing anger over the devastating earthquake and elections scheduled for this year, Mr. Erdogans Africa’s bet may soon be put to the test.
The turning point came in Somalia in 2011, experts say, when Mr Erdogan became the first non-African leader to visit Mogadishu in 20 years amid a devastating famine. Since then, Ankara has poured around $1 billion into Somalia and opened its biggest overseas military base in the Horn of Africa country, which sits on vital international sea lanes. Outside the capital, Turkish soldiers are training government troops to fight al-Shabaab militants. Turkish soap operas even appear on Somali television.
Trade between Turkey and sub-Saharan Africa has increased eightfold in two decades to some $11 billion a year, while Turkish companies have carried out African projects worth $78 billion, including airports, stadiums, sports centers, hospitals and mosques. Experts say they come without political baggage and without opaque financial structures like China’s state-owned enterprises.
We see a trend: independent Turkish businesses and the Turkish state are working in harmony with each other in Africa, said Ali Bilgic, a Turkish foreign policy expert at Loughborough University.
Turkish involvement can also sting. Ankara has pumped military hardware into Libya, where a civil war has embroiled two rival governments, and sold Bayraktar TB2 drones to countries like Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo, which are fighting Islamist militants in the Arid sahel.
Turkish weapons are relatively cheap and present fewer bureaucratic obstacles than Western weapons. In 2021, Turkey’s aerospace and defense exports to Africa have more than quintupled to $461 million, even as incursions into West Africa have put it in direct competition with France, an ally of NATO, the former colonial power in the region.
It may be on purpose. Mr. Erdogan presented Turkey as a collaborative alternative to the European extractive powers that have colonized the continent. It does not flex its economic muscles by hooking African countries to cheap loans like China or sending in rogue mercenaries like Russia. In many African countries, Turkish involvement has been welcomed.
Ultimately, experts say, Ankara is playing a long game in Africa to secure lasting relationships in places often overlooked. As the world becomes more and more multipolar, as perceived in Ankara, one realizes that Turkey has the potential to exert its influence in different geographical areas where the West leaves a vacuum, said Berkay Mandiraci, an expert on Turkey within the Crisis Group. reservoir.
Accordingly, it is neither possible nor desirable to separate Turkish economic, political, humanitarian and military objectives, Mr. Bilgic said.
However, Mr Erdogan’s Africa policy now faces its biggest threat yet after this month’s devastating earthquake. The disaster follows years of deteriorating economic conditions in Turkey, leaving Mr Erdogan vulnerable ahead of elections this summer. Mr Mandiraci said the disaster would make Turkey more introverted and make foreign aid controversial, including to Somalia which is on the brink of another famine.
If Ankara cannot follow the current trend in Africa for economic reasons, Mr Bilgic said, it is possible that Turkey’s African trip will end earlier than expected.
