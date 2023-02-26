Economic crisis in Pakistan: I feel PM Modi will bail out Pakistan, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could at some point pull Pakistan out of the economic crisis it is currently facing. Pakistan has been rocked by serious financial difficulties over the past few months and is in dire need of funds. Weekly inflation in Pakistan topped 40% for the first time due to high retail prices for many household items. Items that saw a massive price increase were onions, chicken, eggs, rice, cigarettes and fuel.

Dulat, in an interview with PTI, said he believed Prime Minister Modi could at some point later this year extend the olive branch to Pakistan, and added that it was imperative to maintain the open discussions with a bit more public engagement. Whenever is the best time to speak in Pakistan. We have to keep our neighbors engaged, he said in an interview.

This year my hunch is that Modi ji will bail out Pakistan. No inside information, but that’s my hunch, Dulat said.

Dulat also warned of a “tremendous” developing axis between Iran, Russia and China, and suggested that India should engage in more open diplomacy with China to reassure them of the fact. that India wanted to do. While India has improved its relations with the United States, its neighbors are more important given their proximity, Dulat added.

Needs to be more open diplomacy (where the Chinese) feel confident that India means well to them. Dulat pointed out that despite meetings between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, India has also engaged with the United States.

You turn your back and welcome Trump, that doesn’t sit well with the Chinese, he said, although he added that maintaining good equations with all parties was part of the tradition of non-alignment. India.

India’s tough stance on Pakistan

Earlier, India hinted that it might not provide financial support to cash-strapped Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said India will consider local public sentiment before making a decision on whether to help Pakistan.

“…if I were to look at a big decision that I make, I would also look at what the public sentiment is. I would get an idea of ​​what my people think about it. And I think you know the answer,” said said Jaishankar during the Asian Economic Dialogue in the national capital organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He criticized Pakistan for its difficult economic situation and said that no country would emerge from a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its core industry was terrorism.

High inflation in Pakistan

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), bananas, chicken, sugar, cooking oil, gas and cigarettes have also become more expensive. Short-term inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), jumped to 41.54% on an annual basis for the week ended Feb. 23, from 38.42% the previous week, the report said. .

The price increase is the highest since the week ending September 8, 2022, when SPI inflation was 42.7%. And it was above 40% for the first time since September 15, when the figure was 40.58%, the Pakistani daily said.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted since 2022. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, total foreign cash reserves in the third week of February stood at just eight billion dollars, which does not is not sufficient to cover three weeks of imports. Pakistan is expected to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month. Prior to this, the Sharif government enacted numerous austerity measures and passed a mini-budget with the aim of raising taxes in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Chinese loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka could be used for ‘coercive leverage’, US warns

Read also: ‘Weapons, babies, China’: the former deputy governor of the Pakistani central bank deciphers the country’s economic crisis