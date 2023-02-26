China to host Belarusian leader, raising concerns over Ukraine

As Ukrainian officials eagerly monitor developments in diplomatic overtures between Moscow and Beijing, the Chinese leader will host the president of Belarus, a staunch Kremlin ally, with the pomp of a state visit next week. .

Saturday, China announced the visit, which will take place over three days from Tuesday, for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who a year ago allowed Russian forces to use his country as a staging base for their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The presence in Beijing of such a close partner of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is likely to increase international attention and pressure on China’s war-straddling stance.

The announcement of Beijing’s latest high-level official visitor comes a week after the Biden administration accused China of considering sending lethal military assistance to Russia, a claim Chinese officials have denied. If the Chinese were to send arms and ammunition to the Moscow formations in eastern Ukraine, the supplies would arrive at a time when both sides are running out of much-needed artillery ammunition.

And after Beijing released general principles on Friday to try to end the fighting in Ukraine, Western leaders expressed disappointment at the lack of more specific ideas in their proposal, or any signs that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, might be willing to distance himself from Mr Putin.