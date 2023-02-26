Politics
China to host Belarusian leader, raising concerns over Ukraine
As Ukrainian officials eagerly monitor developments in diplomatic overtures between Moscow and Beijing, the Chinese leader will host the president of Belarus, a staunch Kremlin ally, with the pomp of a state visit next week. .
Saturday, China announced the visit, which will take place over three days from Tuesday, for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who a year ago allowed Russian forces to use his country as a staging base for their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The presence in Beijing of such a close partner of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is likely to increase international attention and pressure on China’s war-straddling stance.
The announcement of Beijing’s latest high-level official visitor comes a week after the Biden administration accused China of considering sending lethal military assistance to Russia, a claim Chinese officials have denied. If the Chinese were to send arms and ammunition to the Moscow formations in eastern Ukraine, the supplies would arrive at a time when both sides are running out of much-needed artillery ammunition.
And after Beijing released general principles on Friday to try to end the fighting in Ukraine, Western leaders expressed disappointment at the lack of more specific ideas in their proposal, or any signs that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, might be willing to distance himself from Mr Putin.
Lukashenko’s office said in a statement that his visit to China would be a chance to offer an answer to the acute challenges of the modern international environment.
In a phone call with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik on Friday, his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang said Beijing wants to deepen ties between the two nations and find common ground on the war. one year from Russia to Ukraine, according to a summary issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Mr. Qin noted that when they met last year, Mr. Lukashenko and Mr. Xi had proclaimed an all-time comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries. Pakistan is the only other country to have pledged such an august level of official cooperation from China.
Beijing, Qin said, opposes the interference of outside forces in Belarusian internal affairs and the illegal imposition of unilateral sanctions on Belarus, which has been subjected to extensive Western sanctions because of its support to Russia.
Yauheni Preihermandirector of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations, said in written responses to questions that Minsk has long viewed China as a key foreign and economic policy partner and, therefore, has invested a lot of time and political efforts in deepening relations with Beijing.
But under the current conditions of unprecedented Western sanctions against Belarus, he added, China’s importance to Minsk has grown even further.
Mr. Lukashenko appears primarily interested in striking more trade and investment deals, Mr. Preiherman said. Cooperation in the military-industrial complex can certainly be one of them, especially since the two countries already have a history of cooperation in this area, he said.
China could derive symbolic and practical benefits from closer ties with Belarus.
Because Belarus is so close to Russia and the battlefield, Lukashenko has exclusive information on the situation on the battlefield, Preiherman said. I’m sure this will be of particular interest to the leaders in Beijing.
Yet while China has tried with limited success to stabilize relations with the United States and other Western countries in recent months, Mr Lukashenko will be the latest of several authoritarian partners of China who have recently been courted by Beijing, a sign that Mr. Xi is far from making a big change in China’s allegiances.
This month, Xi hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, telling him that China opposes external forces that interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and undermine Iran’s security and stability. Iran, according to Xinhua, China’s main official news agency. Another visitor to Beijing this month was Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, an enduring regional supporter of China.
Relations between Belarus and China, strained in previous years The disappointed hopes of Belarusians for the expansion of Chinese investment and trade, have come closer together since the invasion of Russia, according to a research paper by the Center for Research on Eurasian States in Transition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he too wanted to meet directly with Xi to discuss Beijing’s proposals on ending the war. There was no official response to its opening.
The Ukrainian leader has been trying for months to engage in direct dialogue with Mr. Xi, to no avail. But Mr Zelensky’s government has continued to be cautious about what it says publicly about China, fully aware that if Beijing were to play a more robust role in backing the Russian military , it could fundamentally change the momentum on the battlefield.
Shortly after Mr. Lukashenko’s visit was announced, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Mr. Zelensky, issued a statement suggesting that it was not in China’s strategic interest to side with the side of Russia.
You are not betting on an aggressor who broke international law and who will lose the war, he wrote on Twitter. It’s short-sighted.
Belarus has maneuvered cautiously over the past year, providing a safe haven, training ground and launching pad for Moscow’s forces while stubbornly refusing to commit its own military to combat. Ukrainian officials and military analysts said there was no evidence to suggest Russian forces were currently planning a ground assault from the country, but military activity there has been a constant cause for concern.
Officials in Kiev, Washington and other capitals will be watching closely for any signs that China’s political support for Mr Lukashenko is translating into closer cooperation in military affairs and technology, with implications for the fields. Ukrainian battlefields. Belarus produced the Polonez multiple launch rocket launcher, what the experts say used modified rockets made in China.
Belarus has been develop its own rockets for the Polonez launcher, but still seems eager to attract military support from China, in part to offset Russian dominance. In their joint statement signed last year, Mr. Lukashenko and Mr. Xi promised to further expand practical cooperation in all areas between the two armies.
For Mr. Lukashenko, China can also help offset its reliance on Russia for financial, energy and security aid to maintain its grip on power. Russian suzerainty over Belarus expanded after large-scale protests in 2020 and only grew over the course of the war.
There is no sign yet that Mr Lukashenko will send his own soldiers to fight in Ukraine, as he is likely to be wary that such a move could provoke a domestic reaction.
When he met Mr Putin in Moscow earlier this month, there were hints of the imbalance in relations between the Kremlin and Mr Lukashenko.
After Mr. Putin thanked Mr. Lukashenko for agreeing to come, Mr. Lukashenko replied: As if I couldn’t agree.
Although diplomatic courtship between Belarus and China will certainly grow in the weeks and months to come, further shaping the two countries’ arm’s length involvement in Russia’s war, Ukraine persevered on Saturday. The day began and ended in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with air raid sirens.
Ukraine’s military reported on Saturday that Russia had launched 27 airstrikes and 75 rocket attacks on towns and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, but said all attacks aimed at gaining territory had been repulsed.
While Ukraine remains ready for another large-scale missile bombardment, Western and Ukrainian officials have said Russia is short on precision missiles. It is also likely to face a shortage of Iranian-made attack drones it has used in its efforts to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses, the British military intelligence agency said on Saturday.
After a series of Western sanctions last year, China has boosted supplies to Russia of more advanced technologies, such as microchips, with a substantial increase in exports to the country.
Additional reports by Thomas Gibbons-Neff.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/25/world/europe/china-belarus-leader-russia-ukraine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch
- No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big 12 Championship
- Sofia Vergara dazzles in a bodycon dress for a major announcement
- No. 8 Ohio State swept by No. 1 Minnesota, set course for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
- Pop-up women’s fashion store to open in Penarth
- ISU women’s tennis falls 5-2 to Xavier in first game of the weekend | Sport
- Download Robot Room Cleaner TENOKE for free
- Go Over The Edge TENOKE Free Download
- Kim Kardashian Takes Milan by Storm in Bodycon Snakeskin Dress