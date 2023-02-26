Residents’ Complaints Received by Jokowi, Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section I Land Acquisition Will Be Completed





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said the issue was related to the release toll lot The Semarang-Demak I section of the Kaligawe-Sayung section will soon be completed. “We met earlier and the president (Jokowi) indicated that it would be resolved, the complaint was upheld and immediately forwarded to ministers. God willing, it will be cleared up soon, we will help later,” said Ganjar Pranowo, after accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurating Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section II, in Sayung, Demak Regency, SATURDAY. reward revealed at the inauguration Toll road Semarang-Demak Section II, a number of residents have reported the problems they encountered directly to President Jokowi. During the meeting, he repeated, Jokowi indicated that he would resolve the issue as soon as possible. According to Ganjar, President Jokowi welcomed the complaints from the public and submitted them to the ministers concerned. “We are happy and grateful because President Jokowi is extraordinary. He met with community representatives who were not happy with this project,” he said. The Semarang-Demak Toll Road Section I project is not yet completed, as the toll road that has been built over the sea is constrained by land acquisition from residents. The inhabitants do not want their land to be considered lost, even if the land is no longer visible there because it is covered with sea water. The government is still trying to find a middle way through a number of mechanisms to solve this problem. The Semarang-Demak Toll Road Construction Project consists of two working sections, namely Kaligawe-Sayung Section I Section with a length of 10.39 kilometers and Sayung-Demak Section II Section with a length of 10.39 kilometers. a length of 16.31 kilometers. The construction of the Semarang-Demak toll road uses a Business Entity Cooperation with Government (PPP) program. Section I of the Semarang-Demak Toll Road is under the responsibility of the government with a state budget of IDR 10 trillion, while Section II is under the authority of the commercial entity of the road at toll road, namely PT PP Semarang Demak with a construction cost of IDR 4.7 trillion. . editors Choice: Accelerating the construction of the Trans Sumatra toll road is Hutama Karya’s strategy in 2022 Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

