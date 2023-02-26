Angela Merkel tricked by Russian pranksters; All about the comedians who embarrassed Macron, Johnson, Prince Harry

Russian pranksters, posing as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, managed to call former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone to discuss developments in Ukraine and Belarus, although Merkel appeared suspicious during the call .

The German chancellor’s former office said she received a call on January 12 from someone claiming to be Poroshenko. The conversation was assisted by a German-Ukrainian interpreter from the language service of the German Foreign Ministry, the Associated Press reported.

In a later statement, the office said Merkel informed the ministry about the impression she got from the caller during the call, but did not specify what it was.

The callers, posing as the former Ukrainian president, were Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus.

The two posted the excerpts from the call on their Telegram channel, where Merkel said the much-criticized Minsk peace deal had bought Ukraine valuable time. Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande brokered the peace deal with Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015. She also criticizes the crackdown in autocratic Belarus.

Many European leaders have played a joke

The two pranksters have previously embarrassed European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as Elton John and Prince Harry, with similar pranks.

Earlier in November 2022, when a missile exploded in eastern Poland, comedians claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron tricked Polish President Andrzej Duda into giving them sensitive information.

Dudas’ office said it was one of many international calls the president received at a tense time on November 15, just after a missile was fired in eastern Poland near from the border with Ukraine.

The duo also targeted then-British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018, claiming to be Armenia’s new prime minister. Johnson not only congratulated the caller on his election, but also discussed UK-Russia relations.

During the 18-minute call, the then British Foreign Secretary also expressed surprise and interest when the caller claimed that President Putin was influencing Jeremy Corbyn.

The pranksters also claimed to have cheated on Prince Harry in 2020 by making comments about leaving the Royal Family.

Prince Harry discussed various issues after the duo posed as teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father in two phone calls, according to the BBC. Prince Harry is said to be critical of former US President Donald Trump over climate change and describes his decision to end official royal duties as not easy.”

