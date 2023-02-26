President Ilham Aliyev meets with Turkish President…

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to the brotherly people of Turkey, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Head of State said he was deeply saddened by this tragedy, adding that the disaster had deeply shaken the Azerbaijani people.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other in happy and sad days, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has stood with Turkey brotherly since the first day of this tragedy. The Head of State stressed that Azerbaijan will continue its humanitarian aid in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The Azerbaijani President expressed confidence that fraternal Turkey will soon eliminate the consequences of this earthquake.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to Turkey and for Azerbaijan’s support and solidarity from day one. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan always stand together.

The Turkish President hailed the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan and thanked it. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Azerbaijani rescue workers and doctors continue their activities in the quake-affected area with great courage and determination and work selflessly to rescue people.

During the conversation, they discussed the prospects and deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the political, economic, trade, energy, military and military-technical spheres.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and on an agenda for peace.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his upcoming birthday.

The Turkish President thanked for the congratulations.

—