Deciphering the $5 billion defense export target Prime Minister Modi spoke about at Aero India 2023

The Ministries of Defense aim to raise India’s annual defense exports to $5 billion by 2024-2025 from $1.5 billion currently, was reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently concluded Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this month.

In recent years, there has been a strong push by the government towards self-sufficiency in defense which is expected to subsequently increase India’s defense exports as well.

To this end, the Department of Defense has implemented several new policies, such as allocating 75% of its defense capital budget for 2023-24 to purchases from domestic sources and three indigenization lists. positive of 3,738 items, for which there would be an import embargo. beyond the time limits specified against them. In addition, two defense industrial corridors are being established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and there is ongoing simplification of processes to facilitate business aimed at boosting defense exports.

India is in talks with several countries to export several of its expensive indigenous platforms, such as the Tejas light combat aircraft and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between India and Russia.

several officials who The Indian Express said the key to achieving the $5 billion defense export target lies in expanding local offerings, increasing production for faster and timely deliveries, especially for blocks of food, and the development of niche and critical technologies to be exported to fight against modern warfare but also to eliminate competition.

Measures to encourage defense research are also being taken, such as the allocation of 25% of the defense research budget to the private sector in 2022-2023, for new innovations and the development of niche technologies, said an official.

Current export figures

According to government data, the value of India’s defense exports up to December 2022 had reached Rs 6,058 crore.

Indian defense exports have increased by 334% over the past five years. They fetched nearly Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22.

This includes items on the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technology (SCOMET) Category 6 Munitions List, for which the Department of Defense Production (DDP) of the Department of Defense issues clearance.

What defense equipment does India export?

Major defense items exported are Personal Protective Items, Offshore Patrol Vessels, ALH Helicopter, SU Avionics, Bharati Radio, Coastal Surveillance Systems, Kavach MoD II Launcher and FCS, Parts spare parts for radar, electronic system and light engineering mechanical parts, among others.

In December last year, the government told Parliament that the main items exported by India over the past three years included light torpedoes, weapon locating radars, fast patrol boats, protection vehicle 120 mm mortar armored vehicle, a .338 Lapua magnum sniper rifle and simulators.

What are the main defense platforms that India is looking to export?

India is in talks with Argentina and Egypt, among other countries, to export its indigenous LCA Tejas. The plane had participated in several air shows in recent years, including in Singapore last year, as well as in Malaysia, Bahrain and Dubai, so that it could be presented to other countries.

India had hoped to sell the platform to Malaysia, but the country signed an agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries for the supply of 18 FA-50 light fighter jets.

The LCA Mk2 Project Manager at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Dr. V Madhusudana Rao, recently told The Indian Express that the LCA Mk 2 has attracted interest from nearly 16 countries and efforts are under way. underway to identify private production agencies to expedite manufacturing of the jet.

India is seeking to export the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter to several countries and has signed a contract with Mauritius for the export of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) for the Mauritius Police. The country already operates ALH and Do-228 aircraft, which is a multipurpose light transport aircraft.

India is in talks with Guyana to export the Dornier 228 and fast patrol craft and will aim to export the latest HTT-40s, Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

Last year, India signed a $375 million contract with the Philippines to export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Defense officials recently told The Indian Express that India plans to export the weapon system and its lighter next-generation version (BrahMos NG) to more than 10 countries, including South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Last year it was showcased at Africa Aerospace and the Defense Expo in Cape Town.

Last year, Armenia signed a government-to-government agreement to purchase the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket launchers, rockets and multi-barrel ammunition. In 2020, it is also learned that the country has purchased Swathi weapon locating radars from India.

Last year, private defense manufacturer Kalyani Strategic Systems booked an export order worth $155 million from an unspecified country for artillery guns.

Africa and Myanmar among top export destinations

Indian private companies and defense PSUs currently export defense equipment to over 75 countries.

According to the DDP, Italy, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Russia, France, Nepal, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Israel, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Poland, Spain and Chile were among the main exports. destinations of defense equipment and platforms.

Last year, a report by India Exim Bank said Mauritius, Mozambique and Seychelles were among the top customers for India’s defense exports between 2017 and 2021, of which Mauritius was at 6.6%, Mozambique at 5% and the Seychelles at 2.3%. percent.

According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published last year, India is among the top 25 exporters of major arms. Myanmar was the largest importer of Indian arms at 50% during the period 2017-2021, followed by Sri Lanka at 25% and Armenia at 11%.