Today in History: February 26, 1993 World Trade Center Bombing

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from exile on the island of Elba and returned to France to try to regain power.

In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the United States agreed to undertake efforts to construct a ship canal through the Isthmus of Panama.

In 1942, How Green Was My Valley won the Oscar for Best Picture of 1941, beating out nine other films, including The Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane.

In 1945, authorities ordered a midnight curfew on nightclubs, bars and other places of entertainment across the country.

In 1952 Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.

In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in the hamlet of Go Dai.

In 1987, the Tower Commission, which had investigated the Iran-Contra affair, released its report, which faulted President Reagan for failing to vet his national security personnel.

In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking lot of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)

In 1998, an Amarillo, Texas jury dismissed an $11 million lawsuit brought by Texas ranchers who accused the Oprah Winfreys talk show of driving down prices after a segment on the food security which included a discussion of mad cow disease.

In 2005, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ordered that his country’s constitution be amended to allow presidential candidates in the next elections in the fall.

In 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot dead in Sanford, Florida during an altercation with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who said he acted in self-defense. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second degree murder.)

In 2013, a deeply divided Senate voted 58 to 41 to confirm Republican Chuck Hagel as US Secretary of Defense. A hot air balloon caught fire during a sunrise flight over the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor, then plummeted 1,000 feet to earth, killing 19 tourists.

In 2014, Republican Arizona Governor Jan Brewer vetoed a bill pushed by social conservatives that would have allowed people with sincere religious beliefs to refuse to serve gay people.

In 2016, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stunned the Republican establishment by endorsing Donald Trump for president.

In 2017, at the 89th Academy Awards, LGBT coming-of-age drama Moonlight won three Oscars, including Best Picture of 2016 (in a surprising blunder, the musical La La Land won was mistakenly announced as the best winning image before the mistake was made). corrected).

In 2018, President Trump, who had been highly critical of the law enforcement response to the Florida school shooting, told a roomful of governors at the White House that if he had been there he would would be rushed, unarmed. Thousands of people from all walks of life, including former President George W. Bush and his wife, slowly filed past Reverend Billy Graham’s casket in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2020, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new coronavirus cases outside China exceeded the number of new infections inside China for the first time.

Last year, Kyiv residents braced for another night sheltering underground as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts. Ukraine’s leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, has vowed to continue fighting the Russian onslaught as he appeals for more outside help. He accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets. John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died aged 91.