Ukraine War Breaking News: Putin Says Nuclear-Armed West Wants to Liquidate Russia





Putin says Russia is going through a complicated period Vladimir Putin has said Russia has no choice but to heed NATO's nuclear capabilities as the US-led military alliance seeks to defeat his country. The TASS news agency reported on Sunday that the Russian president considers Western countries an indirect accomplice in the "crimes" committed by Ukraine. They have one goal: to dissolve the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation, Mr Putin said – adding that they want to liquidate his country. The update follows the G20 leaders' meeting in India that ended in disagreement over the war in Ukraine after China and Russia refused to condemn the invasion. India, which holds the G20 presidency, issued a chair's summary and outcome document instead of a joint statement. He was supported by delegates from 17 of the 20-member groups.



1677403695 Over a third of UK adults have donated – Christian Aid poll Philanthropy Ukraine Volunteers ” height=”5361″ width=”8042″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6625%"/> Philanthropy Ukraine Volunteers (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) More than a third of British adults have donated to Ukraine appeals, according to a poll by Christian Aid. The charity published research which found that 37% of the adult population had made some kind of donation, while 81% said they remained concerned about the impact of the conflict. John Sentamu, chairman of the charity, said: I am not surprised that so many people across our islands remain concerned about the war. We must remember that every prayer, every donation, every action brings hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Guillaume MataFebruary 26, 2023 9:28 a.m. 1677402199 Sunday: what we know so far Russia-Ukraine War ” height=”3331″ width=”5000″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.62%"/> (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Some headlines this Sunday morning: – The Ukrainian army said on Sunday that Russia had carried out unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after the Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the hotbed of intense fighting. – The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions along the front line parts of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar. – Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief says the country is looking to build new momentum to retake the territory this spring. – President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to consider NATO’s nuclear capabilities. Guillaume MataFebruary 26, 2023 9:03 a.m. 1677401362 Ukraine: Expect a spring surge to reclaim the territory < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Datawrapper/The Independent) Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief said the country is looking to mount a new push to retake the territory this spring. Vadym Skibitsky told German media on Sunday: [We will] not stop until we have brought our country back to its 1991 borders. One of our strategic military objectives is to try to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south, between Crimea and Russian territory. He added: The goal of our counter-offensive is to liberate all occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea. Guillaume MataFebruary 26, 2023 8:49 a.m. 1677397678 Russia must consider NATO’s nuclear capability – state TV < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:64.3672%"/> (via Reuters) President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to heed NATO’s nuclear capabilities as the US-led military alliance sought Russia’s defeat. “Under the current conditions, when all the major NATO countries have declared that their main objective is to inflict a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities under these conditions ?” Putin told state television Rossiya 1, according to TASS. The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia. “They have one goal: to dissolve the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS. The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice in the “crimes” committed by Ukraine. Guillaume MataFebruary 26, 2023 7:47 a.m. 1677396533 Sunday morning update < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9878%"/> (EPA) Here’s a roundup of some of the headlines on the Ukrainian front this Sunday morning. – The European Union has pledged to increase pressure on Moscow “until the liberation of Ukraine” by adopting a tenth package of sanctions against Russia on Saturday, the day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. – Russia’s top diplomat at the United Nations on Sunday accused the West of “cowboy” methods and “arm twisting” by some countries during last week’s United Nations General Assembly vote demanding that Moscow withdraw his troops from Ukraine. – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would visit China in early April, in part to seek China’s help in halting the Russian invasion. – The Ukrainian army said on Sunday that Russia had carried out unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after the Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the hotbed of intense fighting. Guillaume MataFebruary 26, 2023 07:28 1677395702 The weapons that the world sends to Ukraine On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, NATO members pledged additional support for Ukraine’s defense effort. He said on Thursday he was open to sending more British tanks and suggested Ukraine was likely to receive fighter jets from NATO member countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to Western allies for help in defending his borders against Russian insurgencies. Maryam Zakir-HussainFebruary 26, 2023 7:15 a.m. 1677394786 Ukraine unveils postage stamps featuring Banksy’s mural To mark the first anniversary of the devastating war, Ukraine unveiled postage stamps featuring a Banksy mural. The mural depicts a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin knocked down during a judo match with a young boy. Mr. Putin is a black belt in judo and a fan of martial arts. The original mural is on a house that was destroyed in a Russian missile attack in Borodyanka, near kyiv. The phrase FCK PTN in Cyrillic has been added to the lower left of the new stamp, it has been reported. Maroosha MuzaffarFebruary 26, 2023 06:59 1677393002 How Britain and Boris led the way in the global fight against Putin Rishi Altar told the cabinet on Tuesday that he was struck by the number of people at the Munich security conference last weekend who noted that British leaders had played an important role in the global response to Russiathe invasion of Ukraine. For once, it wasn’t just a pirouette. I spoke to some of the attendees in Munich. They echoed the applause for the UK and said the Prime Minister had made a good impression, repeatedly describing him as serious, intelligent and trustworthy. Ukraine a year of war: UK was a driving force behind coalition of Western nations backing kyiv with weapons and billions of pounds in aid, writes Andre Grice Maryam Zakir-HussainFebruary 26, 2023 06:30 1677392685 Ukrainian military commander says Russian troops in Bakhmut failed Ukrainian troops are holding firm around Bakhmut, a Ukrainian commander said yesterday. Yuriy Fedorovych Madyar, a colonel in the Ukrainian army, posted a video message on his Telegram channel stating that Ukrainian troops held their positions in the three suburbs of Bakhmut, north, east and south-south- west. The enemy had no territorial successes. He added that enemy assault operations had failed. Mr Madyar said Ukrainian forces do not see any additional buildup of Russian troops in these areas, but added that the concentration of Russian forces in Bakhmut is already considerable, which he said allows the Russians to launch assault operations several times a day. Maroosha MuzaffarFebruary 26, 2023 6:24 a.m. 1677392018 Putin’s regime will be crushed, says widow of Russian defector Alexander Litvenenko’s wife says Vladimir Putin’s regime will be crushed and a new one will rise. Speaking to Sky News in London at a protest against Russia, Marina Litvenenko said: Many Russians now support Ukraine. They do everything for Ukraine to win. She said the message to the international community – Russians are against war. You don’t need to support Putin or explain why he started this war. Cheese fries [carried out] crimes. War crimes. She continued: Ukraine will win and Putin’s regime will be crushed and a new Russian regime will rise. Maroosha MuzaffarFebruary 26, 2023 6:13 a.m.

