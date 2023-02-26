PM Modi reacts to Korean Embassy dancing to RRR’s Naatu Naatu

The popular song “RRR” “Naatu Naatu” is gaining popularity all over the world! The song has already won numerous awards, be it the Golden Globes or the Critics Choice Award. The song was also nominated in the “Original Song” category.

Well, the hysteria has also spread in South Korea! A video of staff from the South Korean Embassy in India performing on the hit track has gone viral on social media. Not only that, the viral video also stung the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!

The video was shared by the embassy’s official Twitter account. The caption read, “We are happy to share the Korean Embassy Naatu Naatu dance cover with you. See Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok with Embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”

In the video, embassy staff could be seen dancing together to the beats of “Naatu Naatu.” Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “A lively and lovely team effort”, accompanied by a thumbs up emoji.

Lively and lovely teamwork. https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing for the Oscars this year. The song was nominated for Best Original Score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga songs.

Led by SS Rajamouli, RRR which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles has raised over Rs 1,200 crore globally. The film is a mixture of reality and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played prominent roles in the film.

