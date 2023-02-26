Boris Johnson’s ideas are worth 2.5 million. Too bad we couldn’t have had them while it was PM | Catherine Bennett

It’s what every caring billionaire half-awaits, half-dreads: the moment when his charge takes the tentative first steps from addiction to self-sufficiency.

For Lord Bamford, who with his wife has backed Boris Johnson with everything from a free marriage to country and town houses, there will inevitably be worries that their protege isn’t quite ready to stand on his own. his two feet. Sure, it’s adorable that the recently struggling politician feels able, according to recent reports, to buy a 4m house with a moat for his latest family, but it’s also only natural if his Bamford benefactors don’t being not the only such philanthropist fear that the theoretically seated MP could one day strain the patience of the international speaking circuit. Johnson recently signwith an advance of 2.5 million, to the Harry Walker agency in New York.

The agency presumably knows the immortal Jeremy Vines description of their talents deliberately chaotic performances, probably best received when his audience was financial and drunk. Perhaps sober American audiences will also enjoy the routine where Johnson pretends to forget who he’s talking to, then pretends to forget the fall of his own joke. But can even exceptional gullibility on the part of corporate clients guarantee the Johnsons their new independence, minus the protective, distant relationships offering loans? It will obviously help if potential clients never see Johnsons Peppa Pig’s CBI speech, featuring her own rhetorical rule of three forgive me, forgive me, forgive me and brand audience involvement: Raise hand if you’ve been to Peppa Pig World!

Not once during the pandemic has he reacted with the proper sentiment and dignity; rather, public suffering was a hook for gags

Since neither a colossal misjudgment nor the occasional silence has harmed the prospects of speaking in the United States about these unlikely artists David Cameron and Theresa May, foreign audiences may not care, if they are even aware, of Johnson’s prodigious workplace priapism and lying. In fact, these qualities might be less of a concern to the average American business convention than the discovery that the British loser chosen by their company is one whose legendary oratorical skills were exposed from the start of his premiership as initially dismal. , then atrocious and, in the end, non-existent. The threadbare nature of his last speeches thematizes ruptures; hasta la vista, baby couldn’t have matched the surrendered state of his leadership more perfectly.

While slightly less likely to stun international audiences than his predecessors, Johnson may well become the first to insult them, whether directly or with clownish or nativity scene allusions, showing that he finds them too stupid to surrender. realize that these represent all of his understanding. His last piece, at Sizewell Nuclear Power Station, began: Now when I was a child I had a wonderful book, a very leafy Ladybird book called THE The story of Nuclear energyr. And, you know what, he feels the same way about nuclear power today.

Long before he quoted Kermit the Frog at the UN General Assembly, the British public was aware that Johnson’s failure to adapt his language to the occasion was not so much clumsiness, but rather a moral failure to stop showing off. Not once during the pandemic has he reacted with the proper sentiment and dignity; public suffering was more of a hook for Operation Last Gasp gags, crushing the sombrero or its other specialty, belligerent hyperbole. In fact, Ukraine arrived just when Johnson would have missed the pretexts of the pandemics for what he imagined to be a Churchill-style exhortation. Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so much on our individual behavior.

Mr Johnson is sought after for his insightful ideas on global security, the global economy and his ongoing work for freedom around the world, the Harry Walker Agency says. His only way of describing probably revolves around a cartoon character, a tale showcasing his own eccentricity, unfettered boasting, a few insults, and some boilerplate rumors that, whatever the facts, the future is glorious.

Will the US agency oversee it? Because without an equivalent of the Foreign Office staff who arrested Johnson embarrass oneself (James Bond was not born in Estoril) or contemptuous of his hosts (No. Not appropriate), perhaps the Bamfords shouldn’t assume they’re done with their family responsibilities. Already, a much-repeated favorite Johnson anecdote about comedic Indian dancing hand movements (lightbulb, bulb, motorbike, motorbike) has first aired in a Spectator diary (which also featured a chinese woman velly solly) seems to have been coldly received by the indians present, last november, at the Hindustan time leadership summit. Johnson fee: 261,652.

A few days later, financier Mike Bloomberg apologized to guests at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore after Johnson described China as a coercive autocracy to around 500 Asian businessmen, investors and diplomats. Some may have been insulted or offended by parts of the speakers’ remarks last night, Bloomberg said. The presentation was meant to be after-dinner entertainment rather than a serious discussion of important controversial and complex issues.

And there was, to be fair, a hilarious section when Johnson condemned those who showed sincere disregard for the rule of international law, as well as countries whose disastrous mistakes demonstrated the immense limitations of their political systems.

Frustrating for bookers keen to sign promising Matt Hancock rival Gavin Williamson, Lee Cain Cain and other Covid-era performers, Johnson’s office insists he is everything Bloomberg said a very serious and important statesman: he will continue to stand up for freedom and democracy on the World Scene.

The already obvious difficulties with this plan could explain why Johnson is now making such a nuisance of himself, almost as if he really plans to come back from a domestic moat and 32,000 an hour to a prime minister’s salary and a bowl of begging Lulu Lytle. . Whether it’s ostensibly speaking out on the Northern Ireland deal or posing as Ukraine’s lone saviour, Johnson needs those gestures to prove to international clients what he has failed to demonstrate. in power that he has grown well.