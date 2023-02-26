Politics
Xi Jinping in Moscow and the nuclear risk
Putin would be ready to use nuclear weapons and claim that Russia’s survival was at stake – Tatiana Stanovaya, Carnegie Peace Foundation
The imminent visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Moscow is viewed with hope by European leaders.
In the peace plan that Beijing sent to Kiev and Moscow, it is established to respect the sovereignty of all countries, to maintain the safety of nuclear power plants, not to use nuclear weapons, to prevent nuclear proliferation , to avoid any nuclear crisis.
China is the main trading partner of the European Union and it is expected that during the meeting with Vladimir Putin, it will convince him, at least, to not to use weapons of mass destruction in the conflict.
After a year of atrocious war, the Kremlin dictator has again resorted to the threat of using nuclear weapons.
Former KGB torturer has no qualms about ending the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Among them his own compatriots.
He demonstrated it in Georgia, in Chechnya, in Syria and now in Ukraine. To speak only of the greatest human carnage.
More than 180,000 Russian soldiers died in this senseless invasion. This is the highest number of personal casualties since the end of World War II.
After the meeting between Biden and Xi at the G20 summit (Bali), where it was reportedly agreed to avoid the use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, several developments took place.
China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yisaid last Sunday in Munich at the end of the 59th Security Conference and after meeting his American counterpart Antony Blinken: Nuclear wars should not be considered and cannot be won. And he said: Our doctrine advocates respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.
Talk about Taiwan but this also applies to Ukraine and Russia.
On February 22, the former Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs (2013 to 2022) and current head of foreign relations at the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party visited Moscow and met all the cadres of the military power and Russian diplomatic service as well as Putin himself, who generally does not receive foreign officials below the rank of head of state or government. There he advanced the peace plan we have been talking about.
China and the United States, the two superpowers of the 21st century, maintain and will maintain a strong confrontation.
Foreign policy and security and defense officials in both countries are in the process of setting the limits of this jurisdiction.
Moscow is an ally of Beijing but seems to resist being a junior partner. They still find it difficult to admit the failure and the dissolution of the USSR.
Amid pressure to avoid the use of nuclear weapons, Putin released a video announcing the commissioning of the Sarmat (Satan) intercontinental ballistic missiles for this year.
Peace in Ukraine is possible, the war is not going to end yet, but avoiding a nuclear holocaust is essential.
Continue reading:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infobae.com/opinion/2023/02/26/xi-jinping-en-moscu-y-el-riesgo-nuclear/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch
- No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big 12 Championship
- Sofia Vergara dazzles in a bodycon dress for a major announcement
- No. 8 Ohio State swept by No. 1 Minnesota, set course for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
- Pop-up women’s fashion store to open in Penarth
- ISU women’s tennis falls 5-2 to Xavier in first game of the weekend | Sport
- Download Robot Room Cleaner TENOKE for free