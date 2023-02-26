Xi Jinping in Moscow and the nuclear risk

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Putin would be ready to use nuclear weapons and claim that Russia’s survival was at stake – Tatiana Stanovaya, Carnegie Peace Foundation

The imminent visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Moscow is viewed with hope by European leaders.

In the peace plan that Beijing sent to Kiev and Moscow, it is established to respect the sovereignty of all countries, to maintain the safety of nuclear power plants, not to use nuclear weapons, to prevent nuclear proliferation , to avoid any nuclear crisis.

China is the main trading partner of the European Union and it is expected that during the meeting with Vladimir Putin, it will convince him, at least, to not to use weapons of mass destruction in the conflict.

After a year of atrocious war, the Kremlin dictator has again resorted to the threat of using nuclear weapons.

Former KGB torturer has no qualms about ending the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Among them his own compatriots.

He demonstrated it in Georgia, in Chechnya, in Syria and now in Ukraine. To speak only of the greatest human carnage.

More than 180,000 Russian soldiers died in this senseless invasion. This is the highest number of personal casualties since the end of World War II.

After the meeting between Biden and Xi at the G20 summit (Bali), where it was reportedly agreed to avoid the use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, several developments took place.

China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yisaid last Sunday in Munich at the end of the 59th Security Conference and after meeting his American counterpart Antony Blinken: Nuclear wars should not be considered and cannot be won. And he said: Our doctrine advocates respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.

Talk about Taiwan but this also applies to Ukraine and Russia.

On February 22, the former Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs (2013 to 2022) and current head of foreign relations at the Politburo and the Central Committee of the Communist Party visited Moscow and met all the cadres of the military power and Russian diplomatic service as well as Putin himself, who generally does not receive foreign officials below the rank of head of state or government. There he advanced the peace plan we have been talking about.

China and the United States, the two superpowers of the 21st century, maintain and will maintain a strong confrontation.

Foreign policy and security and defense officials in both countries are in the process of setting the limits of this jurisdiction.

Moscow is an ally of Beijing but seems to resist being a junior partner. They still find it difficult to admit the failure and the dissolution of the USSR.

Amid pressure to avoid the use of nuclear weapons, Putin released a video announcing the commissioning of the Sarmat (Satan) intercontinental ballistic missiles for this year.

Peace in Ukraine is possible, the war is not going to end yet, but avoiding a nuclear holocaust is essential.

