Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi hails success of Digital India; says many countries attracted by India’s UPI





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the country’s digital advancements, said that many countries around the world were attracted to India’s UPI. Speaking to the 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio show, PM Modi remarked that the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani app is a shining example of the power of Digital India. Many countries of the world are attracted to Indias UPI. Just a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link was launched between India and Singapore. Today, Singaporeans and Indians transfer money from their mobile phones the same way they do in their respective countries, he said. The Prime Minister said the country saw that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani app turned out to be a great boon to the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India, he said. Also Read:Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore Thanks to this application, teleconsultation, that is, sitting far away, by videoconference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. So far, the number of tele-consultants using this app has crossed 10 crore. This incredible bond between a patient and a doctor is a great achievement. For this achievement, I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have taken advantage of this facility. It is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives, the Prime Minister said. During the broadcast, the Prime Minister spoke with Dr. Madan Mani from Sikkim. He also spoke with Madan Mohan, a resident of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh who shared his experience as a patient who benefited from teleconsultation through e-Sanjeevani app. Also Read:Cheq Launches India’s First UPI Payment Wallet for Foreign Tourists The Prime Minister then spoke about Indian toys and storytelling forms at Mann ki Baat. He said citizens have made Mann Ki Baat a wonderful platform as an expression of public participation. He said, In Mann ki Baat, when we talked about Indian toys. My fellow citizens have also promoted it, willingly. Nowadays, Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries. When we were talking about the Indian genre of storytelling in Mann ki Baat, their fame also stretched far and wide. People began to be more and more attracted to the Indian genre of history. Also Read:UPI Payment for Foreign Travelers in India Allowed by RBI Mann ki Baat is a monthly address, broadcast on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his compatriots. With ANI inputs

