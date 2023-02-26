PM Narendra Modi – Development of Karnataka is top priority of Center, State Government : PM Modi

He also said that his government had worked for the progress of India by taking with it traditions as well as technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Karnataka’s development was a top priority for the ruling BJP, as those who ran previous dispensations in the state had a history of siphoning off its money outwards.

“There was a time when after forming the government of Karnataka, people would take out their money. Today, the money and resources of the country are honestly directed towards the development of Karnataka,” he said after the inauguration of the cultural festival “Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava”.

Today, the development of Karnataka is a top priority for the country and for the government of Karnataka, he said.

The prime minister said the state received Rs 11,000 crore annually between 2009 and 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power when it rose to Rs 30,000 crore under his government.

While the state received a total of only Rs 4,000 crore for railway projects in the five years up to 2014 when Modi took office, the amount of the latest budget alone is Rs 7,000 crore. rupees.

While nearly Rs 6,000 crore was spent on highway construction in the state in the five years before he came to power, it is now Rs 5,000 crore a year for the past nine years , Modi said.

The face of Karnataka is changing rapidly due to the rapid pace of development, he said.

Assembly polls are set to take place in the state in May this year, and the BJP has been working overtime to retain power in the southern state.

The Prime Minister said his government has worked for the progress of India by taking with it traditions as well as technology.

While it has rejuvenated ancient temples and cultural centers, India has also become the world leader in digital payment, he said.

His government brought back stolen idols and artefacts while attracting record FDI to the country, Modi said.

He also hailed Karnataka’s contribution to nation building and paid tribute to its prominent personalities in different walks of life.

The festival is held under the patronage of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Karnataka to mark the 75th anniversary of the Karnataka Sangha.

Modi said India’s identity, traditions and inspirations cannot be defined without contributions from Karnataka and likened his place to Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana.

The people of Karnataka have always lived the mantra of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, Modi said.

“Karnataka is the land of traditions and technology. It has historical culture as well as modern artificial intelligence,” he said.

Modi noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he met earlier in the day, was due to visit Bengaluru on Sunday and said he was trying to showcase both the old and modern sides of India. to international delegates.

The Prime Minister said that the current government is responding to the long standing demand for the Bhadra project and all this development is rapidly changing the face of Karnataka.

Underscoring the importance of the next 25 years, he outlined the milestones that can be taken by the Delhi Karnataka Sangh.

Emphasis should be placed on knowledge and art and showcased the beauty of the Kannada language and its rich literature.

The state is rich in classical and folk arts – from Kamsale to the Carnatic style of music and from Bharatnatyam to Yakshagaan.

Praising the efforts of Karnataka Sangh to popularize these art forms, Modi stressed the need to take these efforts to the next level and asked Delhi-based Kannadiga families to try to bring non-Kannadiga families to such events. .

He noted that some films which portrayed Kannada culture became very popular among non-Kannadiga audiences and created a desire to know more about Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several other BJP leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and religious figures attended the ceremony.

Bommai said the state is rich in natural resources, culture and technology and will play an important role in achieving Modi’s resolution to make India a $5 trillion economy.

Karnataka will contribute $1 trillion to the national economy in the coming years, he said.

He also invited Modi to the “Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Kannada Sahitya Sammelana” to be held next year in Davanagere district.