What is China’s peace proposal for the war in Ukraine?

A year into Russia’s war on Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.

The proposal follows China’s recent announcement that it is trying to act as a mediator in the war that has reinvigorated Western alliances seen by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China’s top diplomat said the plan would come at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.

With his release, President Xi Jinping’s government reiterates China’s claim to be neutral, despite blocking United Nations efforts to condemn the invasion. The document echoes Russian claims that Western governments are responsible for the February 24, 2022 invasion and criticizes sanctions against Russia.

At the Munich meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about Beijing’s position ahead of the plan’s release. He said China had provided non-lethal assistance that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and said the United States had information that Beijing was “considering providing lethal support”. China called the allegation “libel” and said it lacked evidence.

WHAT HAS CHINA PROPOSED?

China’s proposal calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, as well as an end to sanctions against Russia.

China placed the blame for the sanctions on other “concerned countries” without naming them. These countries, he said, “should stop abusing unilateral sanctions” and “do their part in de-escalating the Ukrainian crisis”.

Many of the 12 points were very general and did not contain specific proposals.

Without mentioning either Russia or Ukraine, he says that the sovereignty of all countries must be respected. He did not elaborate on what that would look like for Ukraine and the lands that have been taken from it since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

The proposal also condemns a “Cold War mentality,” a term that is often referred to the United States and NATO, the US-European military alliance. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal says. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a promise that Ukraine would not join the bloc before the invasion.

Other points call for a ceasefire, peace talks, the protection of prisoners of war and an end to attacks on civilians, without elaborating, as well as the security of power plants. nuclear weapons and the facilitation of grain exports.

“The basic tone and core message of the policy is quite pro-Russian,” said Li Mingjiang, professor of Chinese foreign policy and international security at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

DOES CHINA SUPPORT RUSSIA IN ITS WAR AGAINST UKRAINE?

China has made contradictory statements regarding its position. He says Russia was spurred into action by NATO’s eastward expansion, but also claimed neutrality in the war.

Before Russia’s attack, Xi and Putin attended the opening of last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and issued a statement that their governments had a “boundless” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that commitment.

Putin said he expects Xi to visit Russia in the coming months. China has yet to confirm this.

China is “trying to have it both ways,” Blinken said on NBC on Sunday.

“In public they present themselves as a country fighting for peace in Ukraine, but in private, as I said, we have already seen in recent months the provision of non-lethal assistance that goes directly to to aid and abet Russia’s war effort.”

HAS CHINA PROVIDED ANY SUPPORT TO RUSSIA?

China’s support for Russia has been largely rhetorical and political. Beijing helped prevent efforts to condemn Moscow at the United Nations. There is no public evidence that it is currently supplying weapons to Russia, but the US has said China is already providing non-lethal support and could do more.

Blinken, speaking at the Munich conference, said the United States had long feared that China was supplying weapons to Russia. “We have information that makes us fear that they plan to provide lethal support to Russia,” he said.

Blinken said he told the meeting’s Chinese envoy, Wang Yi, that “it would be a serious problem.”

The NATO chief said on Wednesday he had seen signs that China might be ready to supply weapons and warned it would support a breach of international law.

Russian and Chinese forces have held joint exercises since the invasion, most recently with the South African Navy in a shipping lane off the South African coast.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has expressed doubts about China’s willingness to send lethal aid to Russia.

“I think if China helps them, it won’t be weapons. It will be similar clothes,” Reznikov said in kyiv on Monday.