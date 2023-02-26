The president of 2024 must have the courage to keep going down





Gatot Wahyu| President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).-Twitter/@jokowi- Jokowi’s message to PAN executives: Joko Widodo: The President of 2024 must have the courage to continue the descent downstream – The president elected in 2024 must have the courage to continue to descend to move Indonesia forward. This message was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in front of the PAN cadres during the opening of the National Coordination Workshop and Meeting for the PAN Election Victory in Semarang, Central Java on Sunday, February 26 2023. “Whatever the risks, the next Indonesian president must have the courage to keep going down. Because downstream creates 10.5 million jobs,” he said. He stressed that Indonesia should no longer turn to the downstream decision. ALSO READ: Pushing West Kalimantan Industry Downstream, Pelindo Subholding and PT PBI Working on Kijing Terminal Area By swallowing, that is to say, by stopping the export of raw materials in all areas, Indonesia risks becoming hostile to other countries. “Don’t make another turn, we will shift the export of raw materials to exports of semi-finished or finished products. Even if we risk being looked down upon by other countries. Because of the factories there ( other countries), the industry there has stopped because of the raw materials. We don’t export the raw material. This is called downstream,” he explained. . He revealed that Indonesia stopped exporting nickel raw materials in 2020, which led to a lawsuit from European Union countries at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Despite losing the lawsuit, Jokowi stressed that Indonesia must not back down. Indonesia therefore appealed. READ ALSO:Continuing to support industrial downstream, PLN adds services to South Sulawesi 170 MVA smelter “If we lose, then we are hesitant to go back on commodity exports, until this country does not become a developed country. I always repeat this to the minister. Yes, we are losing, but keep moving forward. affair ?” Yes, call. I don’t know later. If the appeal loses again, is there another appeal, having the option to appeal again,” he explained. He explained, the most important thing during the appeal process, Indonesia still needs to prepare the downstream industry. So whatever the outcome of the appeal, the domestic industry is ready. READ ALSO: Observer Praises Minister Bahlil’s Strategy to Boost Downstream Investment: Making Indonesia Strong in ASEA GET MORE END NEWS ON GOOGLE NEWS Source:





