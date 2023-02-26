Jokowi meets with Semarang toll land compensation protesters

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi met with 3 representatives of community groups who unfurled protest banners during the inauguration of Semarang Demak Toll Road at Sayung Toll Gate, Demak Regency on Saturday ( 2/25/2023).

The President’s Deputy Adjutant Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah was ordered to invite 3 representatives to dialogue with the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Later invite three representatives, the president told Syarif at the time, reported website of the president of the republic of indonesiaquoted by MediaBanten.Com, Sunday (26/22023).

During the meeting, community representatives raised with President Jokowi the issue of paying compensation for their land affected by the construction of a toll road that had not been resolved.

President Jokowi immediately ordered the relevant ministries to settle the matter immediately.

Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning Minister/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto said the government would follow up on the matter immediately.

If it can be completed in the near future, not extended. The President has directed me and the Secretary of State to immediately resolve this issue. Don’t let the distraught wait, Hadi said.

Hadi explained that the local BPN would oversee and assist the community in the disbursement process. Hadi is also aiming that this week the issue can be resolved.

This week, I think it’s over. Previously, I also summoned the head of the BPN to watch him, accompany him to court and then immediately hand over the money to him, he continued.

Meanwhile, the community representative who met the President, Fathoni, said he was grateful for his meeting with President Jokowi.

According to him, thanks to this meeting, the problems felt by the community have found a glimmer of hope.

With the arrival of the President, this is a solution for us. “Earlier the president promised that God willing it will be over, there will be no problems,” Fathoni said.

Semarang-Demak Toll Road

President Joko Widodo inaugurated Section 2 of Sayung-Demak Semarang-Demak Toll Road at Sayung Toll Gate, Demak Regency, Central Java Province.

The President reiterated the importance of connecting and integrating toll roads with production areas in each region.

I just want to remind all the toll roads that have been completed in the country that the governors, regents/mayors immediately connect, integrate with the existing production areas in their respective areas, both with the industrial areas connected , with agricultural areas connected, with plantation areas to be connected, with tourist areas connected, said the head of state.

The president said the 16.01 kilometer stretch of the Sayung-Demak toll road and the cost of Rs 5.9 trillion is ready for use.

The president said that the existence of these toll roads has a number of advantages, one of which can increase the efficiency of logistics transportation.

The advantages of toll roads will really bring speed, both in logistics transport and in the delivery of production products from agriculture, plantations and industrial areas that we have. So with that speed we have efficiency and competitiveness, he said.

Apart from efficient logistics transport, President Jokowi appreciates the construction of the Sayung-Demak toll road section which can be useful as a dyke to control flooding in the area.

I also really appreciate the Sayung-Demak toll road that was built. Because of the second it is also a dike so in my opinion the flight in the future will be even further and the level will be even higher entering the earth due to climate change we can prevent a little with the function of the toll road as well as the road embankment that was built. , said the president.

Accompanying the President at the inauguration of the toll road were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Regent of Demak Eistianah and Plh. Mayor of Semarang Iswar Aminuddin. (BPMI SatPresRI)

Publisher Iman NR

