Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West

While US President Joe Biden, whose design is to drag out the war until the November 2024 elections, is running around to reassure his allies in Ukraine, Poland, etc. little notice. The enthronement of Vietnam in this alliance is not an easy task.

Remember, the West was foaming in the mouth after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin signed unnumbered memorandums of understanding in Beijing on Feb. 4 and called it “boundless friendship.”

The deafening chants of “America in decline,” which began in 2008 after the collapse of Lehman Brothers and peaked after the pullout from Afghanistan, have Washington’s neo-conservatives seeing red. They saw the hegemony of the West evaporating in favor of a more equitable multipolar world.

As the Western media clung to the myth of Western unity over Ukraine, European politicians began to support two parallel lines: one for their domestic audiences and another for Brussels and Washington.

Hungarian Victor Orban wins the championship for his evil candor. “The European Union”, he said, “is a car with four flat tires”. Frenchman Emmanuel Macron was not so tough. He invited his diplomats and senior officials for a confidential meeting and asked them to prepare for a new world order.

“After 300 years, Western hegemony is coming to an end.” What he thought of the American contribution over those three centuries is clear from what he told his officials. “During these centuries, France contributed to the culture, to the British industry and to the war of the United States.”

The “limitless friendship” between Beijing and Moscow had put the spade among the pigeons. This Sino-Russian cohesion has had a magnetic effect on powers like Iran, Saudi Arabia and many others, some of which have traditionally been in the western gravitational zone. India had been one since the new liberal economic policies of Manmohan Singh brought it firmly into line with Washington.

The Ukrainian war introduced a certain ambiguity into Indian politics, which earned it kudos from Moscow. The Beijing-Moscow couple attracts new members, while the Western camp is reluctant.

To add to Western concerns, a headline from Hanoi: “Vietnam sees a shared future with China”. Nothing sensationally disturbing about the title, but when you delve into the exchanges between Xi Jinping and Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the language doesn’t touch on the hyperbole of Sino-Russian friendship, but it is near. Take the Lunar New Year messages the two exchanged.

Xi Jinping: “China and Vietnam form a community with a shared destiny.

In: Willing to work with Comrade Xi…to carry out strategic communication on the theories and practice of socialist development of the two countries…and to ensure that the relations between the two parties and countries continuously grow and develop reach new heights.”

Vietnam is a comparable economic success story to China, except the scales are very different. It is a country of 100 million inhabitants, against 1.4 billion for China. But as an economy of 100 million people, it has recently overtaken Singapore and Hong Kong in terms of economic efficiency.

The recent Sino-Vietnamese embrace follows changes in dramatis personae that do not sit well with the West. Two weeks ago, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was forced to resign because, in his pro-business dynamic, his close entourage was involved in a high level of corruption. For a decade, the Communist Party’s general secretary waged his anti-corruption campaign against Phuc, who identified with Western interests.

A matter of great concern in the West is the defeat of pro-business elements. This makes the Vietnamese Communist Party as powerful as its counterpart in China.

How different Sino-Vietnamese relations were in 1979 when I found myself in the presence of Xuan Thuy, then general secretary of the party. The occasion was the Sino-Vietnamese war, when I learned the first lessons about Western media, their professionalism and their prejudices. It was a different media world.

Global television networks were inaugurated during Operation Desert Storm in 1992. By 1979, newspapers had considerable credibility – until an event like the Sino-Vietnamese War occurred. The Western media did not write purple prose about the Chinese victory. Which, in any case, crucially eluded the Chinese, making Deng Xiaoping look very silly. He had threatened to “teach Vietnam a lesson”. The Western media fell back on an act of omission: they ignored the Battle of Lang Son, where the Vietnamese crushed the Chinese.

After Henry Kissinger’s overture to China in 1971, Sino-US relations were in their hottest phase in the 1970s. At this point, it would be a strategic loss for the new US ally to be so harshly defeated by a Soviet ally. With this victory, Vietnam became a world champion: the only country to defeat three permanent members of the UN Security Council on the battlefield: France, the United States and China.

The ousting of the market-oriented Phuc from the Vietnamese power structure has left a void in the Western strategy of encircling China. Since the end of the Vietnam War, the “China or the United States” debate has raged in Vietnamese partisan circles. After the horrors of the Vietnam War, a rapprochement with Washington would have been unthinkable.

Similarly, a Sino-Vietnamese accord would be a long way off after the 1979 war. When Indian Vice President KR Narayanan visited Vietnam in 1993, the winner of three great power wars, Vo Nguyen Giap, had call on him. The inevitable question arose: would Vietnam’s long-term ally be the United States or China? Giap joked: As a soldier, I learned that logistics are crucial to both war and peace. “China was next door and therefore a manageable long-term friend,” he said.

